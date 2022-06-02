Organic Fertilizers Market Worth $19.88 Billion by 2029 – Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Redding, California, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, 'Organic Fertilizers Market by Source (Animal, Plant, Mineral), Form (Dry, Liquid), Application Method (Broadcasting, Fertigation, Foliar Application), Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Fruits & Vegetables), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2029', the global organic fertilizers market is expected to reach $19.88 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period 2022–2029. Also, in terms of volume, the global organic fertilizers market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period to reach 38,570.5 KT by 2029.

The demand for organic fertilizers is growing across the globe. Organic agriculture serves multiple functions. It is an important tool to achieve 'green productivity' in agriculture. It also mitigates the negative impact of conventional input-intensive agriculture by excluding agrochemical inputs from the production system, minimizing environmental pollution, promoting the reuse & recycling of organic farm waste and crop residues, improving biodiversity, and enhancing soil productivity. Organic agriculture and agribusiness also contribute to the improvement of rural livelihoods and sustainable development by generating rural employment opportunities and increasing farm incomes. Organic agriculture not only benefits the more affluent countries but can also be applied successfully in other locations. In under-developed countries, it can contribute to foreign exchange earnings, green productivity, and sustainable socio-economic development.

Impact of Covid-19 on Organic Fertilizers Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely hit many economies around the globe. Measures to fight COVID-19, such as complete lockdown and quarantine, have negatively impacted many industries globally, including a portion of the agriculture industry.

In the agriculture sector, the fertilizers market has registered a strong slowdown in sales during the first quarter of 2020 due to disrupted logistics and transportation. The fertilizers market has also registered interruptions in the complete value chain, from raw materials supply to manufacturing, packaging, and distribution. The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the organic fertilizers market have been noticed since early 2020 in China, one of the world's largest producers and consumers. The shutdown of production plants in China and restrictions on the export and import of organic fertilizers & raw materials, particularly animal waste to and from China's restricted areas, affected the supply chain. This scenario impacted the production, sales, and operations of this industry. The pandemic affected the organic fertilizers market in many countries, including the U.S., India, Australia, Brazil, and the EU-5 countries. In India, many fertilizer plants have shut down or are operating at reduced capacity due to the countrywide lockdown leading to substantial losses in the domestic organic fertilizer production.

The fertilizers industry in Southeast Asia faced challenges because of the coronavirus pandemic, impacting the fertilizer distribution within and across markets in the Asia-Pacific region. Malaysia had imposed a lockdown, but the fertilizer production facilities were given clearance to continue operations as they are considered essential in maintaining food supply. In Vietnam, the fertilizer production units were operated at normal levels without any disruptions to the distribution chain for fertilizers. In Thailand, the production and supply chain distribution of fertilizers & crop micronutrients remains unaffected despite various virus containment measures.

Therefore, the complete halting of the transportation and logistics industry and reduced production in some countries due to the lockdowns had adversely affected the organic fertilizers market in terms of sales and market revenue during 2020 and 2021.

Key Findings in the Global Organic Fertilizers Market Study:

The global organic fertilizers market is segmented based on source, form, application method, crop types, and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the market at regional and country levels.

Based on source, in 2022, the animal-based organic fertilizers segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the organic fertilizers market. This segment is also expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment is attributed to its benefits such as high nutritional value, quick action & response, low quantity requirements, and easy & abundant availability of animal waste. Animal-based organic fertilizers are further segmented into blood meal, manure, bone meal, and other by-products. The blood meal segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the animal-based organic fertilizers market in 2022.

Based on form, in 2022, the dry segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the organic fertilizers market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to its higher adoption in lawn and garden applications, long-lasting effects, high efficiency in all climatic conditions, and the abundant and easy availability of raw materials. However, the liquid segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR due to its high efficiency, uniform application, high absorbability, and easy & cost-effective application. Moreover, higher adoption rates in water-stressed areas are further expected to support the growth of this segment.

Based on application, in 2022, the broadcasting segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the organic fertilizers market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to its inexpensiveness and easy application. The rising adoption of advanced broadcasting equipment and machinery further supports the growth of this segment. However, the fertigation segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR due to the rising implementation of modern irrigation systems; advantages of the fertigation method, such as easy & safe application; maximum absorbability with minimum wastage of fertilizers; increased efficiency; and rising adoption for the organic orchard application.

Based on crop type, in 2022, the cereals & grains segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the organic fertilizers market. This segment is also expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing demand for organic grain and cereal-based products and huge areas under organic cereal & grain cultivation.

Based on geography, in 2022, the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to account for the largest share of the organic fertilizers market, followed by Europe and Latin America. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the rising government support and other organizations' initiatives to promote and expand the organics industry. Also, rising health awareness, huge areas under organic cultivation, rapid growth in population & income levels, increasing mechanization & irrigation facilities, and the presence of many organic operators are propelling the growth of the Asia-Pacific organic fertilizers market.

However, North America is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The vast growth of the organics sector due to increasing health awareness among the consumers; growing population and rising demand for organic products; continuously growing areas under organic cultivation, and government support and initiatives by other organizations and associations to promote organic agriculture and allied sectors across the region are driving the growth of this market.

Some of the major players operating in the global organic fertilizers market include Italpollina S.p.A. (Italy), Multiplex Group of Companies (India), Coromandel International Limited (India), Midwestern BioAg (U.S.), Perfect Blend, LLC (U.S.), ILSA S.p.A. (Italy), California Organic Fertilizers, Inc. (U.S.), Biolchim S.p.A. (Italy), Qld Organics (Australia), FertPro Manufacturing Pty Ltd (Australia), Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation Ltd. (India), Fertoz Ltd. (Australia), The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (U.S.), Suståne Natural Fertilizer, Inc. (Australia), and Fertikal NV (Belgium).

Scope of the report

Organic Fertilizers Market, by Source

Animal-based Organic Fertilizers Blood Meal Animal Manure Bone Meal Other Animal-based Organic Fertilizers

Plant-based Organic Fertilizers Green Manure Seaweed Extract Other Plant-based Organic Fertilizers

Minerals Rock Phosphate Silica Other Mineral Organic Fertilizers

Other Organic Fertilizers

Organic Fertilizers Market, by Form

Dry Organic Fertilizers Granular Pellets Powder Other

Liquid Organic Fertilizers

Organic Fertilizers Market, by Application Method

Broadcasting

Fertigation

Foliar Application

Other Methods

Organic Fertilizers Market, by Crop Type

Cereals & Grains Wheat Maize/Corn Rice Other Cereals & Grains

Fruits & Vegetables

Oilseeds & Pulses

Turf & Ornaments

Other Crops

Organic Fertilizers Market, by Geography

Asia-Pacific (APAC) Australia China India Japan RoAPAC

Europe Spain Italy France Germany Rest of Europe (RoE)

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Argentina Uruguay Brazil Mexico RoLATAM

Middle East & Africa

