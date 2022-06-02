Latitude Subrogation Services Acquires InspectionConnection

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latitude Subrogation Services, LLC (LSS), a subrogation services and solutions provider for insurers, self-insured entities, third-party administrators (TPAs), and specialty risk companies, is pleased to announce the company recently acquired Columbus, Ohio-based InspectionConnection, LLC (IC), a full-service appraisal company specializing in heavy equipment, such as construction vehicles, tractors and trailers, and farm machinery.



LSS is an international leader in subrogation outsourcing. Since 1997, the company has provided comprehensive subrogation recovery and salvage administration support in all 50 states and throughout Canada to property and casualty (P&C) insurance organizations, including mutual companies, captives, self-insured entities, and managing general agencies.

“The leadership and staff of InspectionConnection share the same values that have driven us forward over the years,” said Brad Schram, founder of LSS. “Their focus, integrity, and commitment to quality customer experiences mirror that of LSS, while the collective appraisal expertise of the InspectionConnection team will blend nicely with our existing subrogation and recovery services.”

The acquisition of IC expands not only the geographic reach of LSS, but the company’s ability to handle specialty claims and unique auto estimates. Further, through this acquisition, LSS will now offer audits of repair estimates, tow and storage bills, rental information, and advance charges to ensure indemnity accuracy by insurers, TPAs, independent appraisers, and repair facilities.



“LSS has a very strong industry presence, and a history of creating long-term customer relationships,“ said Lee Herman, president of InspectionConnection. “Adding what we do to the broader, nationwide, subrogation and recovery services of LSS brings the greatest service possible to our customers going forward.”

About Latitude Subrogation Services (LSS)

Latitude Subrogation Services (LSS) is a national recovery company specializing in auto, property and worker's compensation claims. Using state of the art technology and a highly specialized work force, Latitude offers comprehensive subrogation and salvage administration services to meet customer’s current goals. For more information, please visit www.latitudesubro.com.

About InspectionConnection (IC)

InspectionConnection (IC) is a full-service nationwide specialty appraisal service company. IC offers a single point of contact on all of your specialty needs leveraging technology and experience on enhancing estimation, evaluations, subrogation reviews along with salvage disposition. For more information, please visit www.ic-claims.com.

