Bespoken Spirits Wins Four Medals at ASCOT Awards, Bringing Total Award Wins to 111

MENLO PARK, Calif., June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bespoken Spirits , a modern spirits company, today announced four total wins at the 2022 ASCOT Awards , created by influential spirits personality and veteran tasting judge Fred Minnick. The company won a double platinum for its Rye Whiskey; a platinum for its American Light Whiskey; and two gold medals for its Small Batch “Velvet” Straight Bourbon and Straight Bourbon. This brings the company’s total award wins to 111, further solidifying its place in the modern spirits world.



Bespoken Spirits uses a craft maturation process, which allows the company to precisely tailor the aroma, color and taste of the spirit, to take home top marks against well-established brands that use traditional methods. Bespoken’s craft maturation process allows the company to create great tasting spirits with less than 3% of the wood, 1% of the energy and less water than traditional barrel aging.

The company recently won 11 TAG Global Spirits awards, six San Francisco World Spirits Competition awards and four World Whiskies awards. These include several double gold and platinum medals for creations including Bespoken’s Straight Bourbon and Bourbon Whiskey, and a “best in category” for the company’s Special Batch Whiskey. While some spirits traditionalists may be skeptical of Bespoken’s innovative process, these blind tasting competition accolades prove its success.

“Bespoken Spirits winning time after time at the most prestigious spirit competitions in the world shows that our unique approach works, creating spirits that consumers love,” said Martin Janousek, CEO of Bespoken Spirits. “By receiving more than 100 awards in just over two years of production, we’ve paved a new path for maturing spirits.”

The international ASCOT Awards winners were chosen by the American Spirits Council of Tasters, who scored samples on a 100-point scale. The Bespoken Spirits team is honored to receive this recognition.

ABOUT BESPOKEN SPIRITS

Bespoken Spirits, a modern spirits company, transforms source spirits into a high quality, matured spirit by re-imagining and replacing the antiquated, expensive, and wasteful barrel aging process with sustainable science and technology. At the heart of this is Bespoken’s proprietary ACTivation technology that makes it possible to extract the key elements of the barrel that enhance aroma, color and taste (ACT) using the same all-natural elements, but with precision, control, and speed, enabling billions of bespoken recipes. By leveraging 21st century technology and data science, Bespoken Spirits enables companies to design and deliver custom profiles for color, aroma, and taste in days, rather than decades.

