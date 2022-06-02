INGENIUM Launches 'EHS INCOMPLIANCE' Consulting and Training Services

SAN DIEGO, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, INGENIUM announces that they have launched extensive environmental health and safety (EHS) consulting services and regulatory training classes to keep people safe and businesses in compliance. INGENIUM EHS INCOMPLIANCE provides proactive expertise to meet all regulatory needs.

INGENIUM provides a broad range of waste management services specializing in packaging, transportation, recycling, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, biological, universal, and radioactive waste. The company helps its customers manage their hazardous waste programs, maintaining budgets and meeting regulatory demands while protecting employees, the community, and the environment. They also assist in the process of reducing and recycling wastes to achieve sustainability goals while maintaining safety and service. By adding EHS consulting services and regulatory training, INGENIUM provides more comprehensive waste management and environmental, health and safety compliance to its clients.

"This division provides our customers a more comprehensive service offering to support both their waste management and environmental, health & safety compliance needs." - Heather Johnson, CEO

"EHS services go hand-in-hand with hazardous/biohazardous waste management. By offering this service, Ingenium can take an additional load off of our clients' already full set of responsibilities." - Scott Rendleman, Chief Compliance Officer

INGENIUM EHS INCOMPLIANCE includes:

Regulatory Training and Certificates

Licenses, Permits, Reports

Consulting Services

Written Plans and Programs

Onsite Technical Services

For more information, contact INGENIUM at: https://www.pureingenium.com/contact-us/#general-question

About INGENIUM

Founded in 2006 and based in Escondido, California, INGENIUM is the leading provider of sustainable waste management solutions and is known for its innovation, accountability, and uncompromising integrity. INGENIUM provides a broad range of waste management services specializing in packaging, transportation, recycling, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, biological, universal and radioactive waste. INGENIUM is positioned along the entire West Coast and Texas, with multiple 10-day hazardous waste transfer facilities. Ingenium operates on a national level with the support of a vast network of waste management partnerships. Our customer base spans across the nation and a variety of industries, including biopharmaceutical, aerospace, chemical, general manufacturing, healthcare, and education.

Press Contact:

Pamela Blair

pblair@pureingenium.com

