The Best of the US—New Study Reveals the Most Popular Travel Destinations Among Americans

LOS ANGELES, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New research by online savings platform BravoDeal reveals the most popular states, cities and attractions for domestic travel in the U.S. By analyzing national and state-level online search data from the past year, the new study reveals the most popular domestic travel destinations in each state, as well as Americans' top staycation preferences.

Sun states California and Hawaii crowned top domestic travel destinations

Hawaii and California dominate the U.S. domestic travel market, according to the data, with 46% of U.S. states favoring California for their domestic travels and 42% Hawaii. Together, the two sunny states take the majority with 44 states favoring these two destinations for their U.S. travel. According to state-level data, California is the location of choice for most other states, especially those traveling from the east coast. Hawaii, however, gets the highest share of online interest from travelers nationally—over 300,000 online searches every month, almost double that of California (151,500 avg. monthly searches).

Only six out of the 50 states are playing it safe and choosing destinations closer to home. Louisianans searched more for travel to Mississippi (2,010 avg. monthly searches, double their searches for California) and travelers from the New England states of Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, Rhode Island and Massachusetts favor a trip to a neighboring state.

Sunshine state trio leads U.S. top 10 by national data

The top 10 states for domestic travel by national monthly online searches offer up a variety of popular options from across the country with a trio of sunshine states taking the top spots:

Hawaii (300,000 Avg. monthly searches) California (151,500 Avg. monthly searches) Florida (57,400 Avg. monthly searches) Colorado (28,600 Avg. monthly searches) Alaska (25,600 Avg. monthly searches) Maine (25,600 Avg. monthly searches) Vermont (23,400 Avg. monthly searches) Arkansas (19,100 Avg. monthly searches) Pennsylvania (16,720 Avg. monthly searches) Arizona (16,700 Avg. monthly searches)

The great outdoors feature heavily in the top 10 attractions for domestic travel

Outdoor attractions in the top 10 win the vote of U.S. travelers, with over 160 thousand searches every month, more than two times the number for entertainment venues, such as Grand ole Oprey and Borgata Casino & Spa. San Antonio Riverwalk in Texas leads the U.S. attractions chart, with online interest from travelers three times that of its closest competitor on the list, South Beach, Florida.

For more information about the study, please visit: https://www.bravodeal.com/most-popular-travel-destination-us

Data source: Average online monthly searches via Google Keyword Planner, using data from the past 12 months. Top US attractions via Tripadvisor.

For further information, please contact: Diana Popescu, PR Consultant, diana@digitaltrails.co.uk

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment