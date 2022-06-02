Fandor Celebrates Pride Month With a Spotlight on LGBTQ+ Cinema

LOS ANGELES, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cinedigm, the leading independent streaming company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, announced today that Fandor, the premier destination for cinephiles, will be celebrating Pride Month in June with an exciting line-up of LQBTQ+ cinema.

Ranging from documentaries to charming comedies and critically acclaimed titles, Pride Month on Fandor will feature Queen of Lapa (2020) from directors Carolina Monnerat and Theodore Collatos. The film follows Luana Muniz, one of Brazil's most recognizable transgender personalities, shaping a new reality in her hostel by providing a safe working environment in the dangerous neighborhood of Lapa in Rio de Janeiro.

Featured Fandor films in June will also include Xavier Dolan's award-winning Laurence Anyways (2012), following the epic 10-year journey and transition when Laurence tells her girlfriend Fred that she is a transgender woman. A Very Natural Thing (1974), considered to be the first feature film on the gay experience made by an out-of-the-closet gay man to receive commercial distribution, will also be available to stream on Fandor in June.

Notable titles coming to Fandor in June will include Come to Harm (2020) the stylish Icelandic thriller about a 20-year-old Oliver who must navigate Reykjavik's criminal underworld in search of his kidnapped younger brother, from directors Ásgeir Sigurðsson and Anton Kristensen.

Coming exclusively to Fandor will be Sleeze Lake: Vanlife at its Lowest and Best, the lost story about the world's largest van club and the biggest party you've never heard of, from directors Andrew J. Morgan and Nicholas Nummerdor.

Fandor features thousands of independent films, documentaries, international titles, and classics on web, iOS, Android, Roku, Comcast Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex, YouTube TV, and Amazon. For more information, visit https://www.fandor.com/.

