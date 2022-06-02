Leading Media Company Which Has Become the Go-to Resource for SMBs and Freelancers, Bitcatcha Launches Spanish Version

Singapore, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cordoba, Spain – Bitcatcha launches its Spanish version in Spain. The leading media company best known for its unbiased reviews was recently launched in Spanish and is part of the company’s plan to become Spain’s top media company for businesses. In addition to localizing its service, the brand is taking numerous other steps to make it easier for international freelancers to set up shop to drive targeted business and leads via a number of tools.

Bitcatcha CEO said in a statement that “the company is dedicated to providing small business and startups in Spain with all the tools they need and guidance to improve their online presence in the country and abroad.” Bitcatcha’s online testing tool helps website owners figure out what’s bogging down their sites and how to fix it. The tools, some of which are free to use, have helped hundreds of businesses worldwide over the years.

In addition to Bitcatcha’s excellent website speed testing tool, the official website also publishes tricks, tips, and guides in local languages. This means Spanish speakers will be able to enjoy an extensive database of information in a language they are comfortable with reading. Plus, all of this means that Spanish speakers have the information they need to start running their own online startups.

Readers can learn more about Bitcatcha by visiting the company’s official website at https://www.bitcatcha.es/.

Bitcatcha’s detailed review of cloud storage providers and other industry tools is based on actual use cases and comparisons of features. Detailed testing ensures that readers trust the information provided and can then use it to their advantage. Features reviewed include data protection, ease of use, customer service, etc.

The company is run primarily by a team of highly experienced and reputed SMB owners based in Singapore. Every individual brings a particular set of skills and related experience to the table, which is contributed via the company’s website. The experts share their experiences so that others can avoid potential pitfalls on the path to growing their businesses.

The company’s Spanish language website will mirror the same style as other languages so readers can expect the same quality and review types. In addition, entrepreneurs can get in touch with the web hosting Spain company via the website.

About Bitcatcha.com

Bitcatcha is owned by Heyswift Pte Ltd. It is run by an experienced team of professionals who share a common interest in investments, startups, and other aspects of business operations. The company specializes in marketing WordPress, business management, and website building.

###

For more information about Heyswift Pte Ltd - Bitcatcha, contact the company here:



Heyswift Pte Ltd - Bitcatcha

Daren Low

daren@heyswift.net