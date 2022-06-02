At 4.30% CAGR, Global Metal Stamping Market Size & Share Worth USD 262.36 Billion by 2028 | Metal Stamping Industry Analysis, Trends, Value, Demand & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

LONDON, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Metal Stamping Market - Global Industry Insights, Growth, Size, Share, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Metal Stamping Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 203.80 billion in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 262.36 billion Mark, by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 4.30% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

What is Metal Stamping? How big is the Metal Stamping Market?

Market Overview:

Metal stamping demand is increasing as a result of increasing technological breakthroughs and improvements in the automotive sector, which is a primary key driver for the metal stamping market. Metal frames are used in mobile phones, headphones, speakers, and gamepads and controllers, and the increasing consumer electronics industry is likely to remain a major driving force.

Metal stamping is widely employed in the automotive industry, with brackets, hangers, bonnets, and side panels among the many applications. Additionally, Due to increased expenditures on 5G technology, the telecoms industry is also expected to see strong demand for stamped items over the upcoming years.

Global Metal Stamping Market: Dynamics

In the worldwide metal stamping industry, the emergence of next-generation stamping is gaining traction. Metal stamping of the future minimizes the time and cost of producing metal and metallic items. Moreover, the growing demand for lightweight vehicles is encouraging auto component manufacturers to increase their production capacities and engage in new product developments.

Due to rapid growth in various end-user industries such as automotive, aerospace & aviation, consumer electronics, electrical and other electronics, industrial machinery, telecommunications, and medical devices, the global metal stamping market is witnessing a large opportunity in emerging nations. Metal stampings are used in implantable devices, medication delivery devices, and surgical equipment, which is fuelling the metal stamping market's expansion during the forecast period.

Browse the full “Metal Stamping Market By Process (Blanking, Embossing, Bending, Coining, Flanging), By Material (Steel, Aluminum, Copper, Others), By Application (Automotive & Construction, Industrial Machinery, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace, Electrical & Electronics, Telecommunications, Building & Construction, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Insights, Growth, Size, Share, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2022 – 2028” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/metal-stamping-market



Metal Stamping Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

COVID-19 is an unparalleled global public health crisis that has damaged virtually every industry, and the long-term ramifications are projected to have a negative impact on industry growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, due to the economic downturn, the company's budget for metal stamping manufacture was cut. The company's activities were impacted as a result of this. COVID-19 has already had an impact on industrial machinery and electronics equipment sales in the first quarter of 2020, and it will have a considerable impact on market growth in that year, as major enterprises deal with labour shortages and try to make up for losses in 2020. The spread of new COVID19 has affected the market for industrial machinery in large manufacturing countries like the United States, which has hampered the demand for industrial machinery.

The number of confirmed cases in the North American region, particularly in the United States, has risen dramatically, resulting in widespread lockdowns in various locations as well as industrial activity. Furthermore, the lack of business availability in the supply chain, component manufacturer, and distributor has had a substantial impact on market players' metal stamping manufacturing. As a result, end-user demand is projected to plummet. The demand from end-users is expected to plummet this year.

Metal Stamping Market: Segmental Overview

In terms of Process, the blanking segment held the largest revenue share in the market over the upcoming years. Because of its accurate and superior stamping ability, blanking is an important aspect of the vehicle manufacturing process. The process entails using a die to achieve the required form. Blanking's increasing use in the automobile industry, owing to its flexibility to accommodate mass production lines, is likely to boost category growth in the future years.

In terms of Application, the demand of metal stamping from aerospace and aviation industry is expected to witness a speedy growth during the forecast period. This is majorly due to the growing focus on safety; the need to meet strict quality standards; and to keep fuel costs and aircraft weight down, lightweight and adaptable components are used.

By Process:

Blanking

Embossing

Bending

Coining

Flanging

By Material

Steel

Aluminum

Copper

Others

By Application

Automotive & Construction

Industrial Machinery

Consumer electronics

Aerospace

Electrical & Electronics

Telecommunications

Building & Construction

Others

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research team, the Metal Stamping market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 4.30% over the forecast period.

In term of revenue, The Metal Stamping market was valued at around USD 203.80 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 262.36 billion, by 2028.

In terms of applications, in 2021, the banking segment of the global metal stamping market accounted for the largest share.

In terms of material, the steel category holds the largest share in the market over the upcoming years.

On the basis of region, the The Asia-Pacific region is growing at a whopping rate in the global metal stamping market during the forecast period.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Metal Stamping industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Metal Stamping Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Metal Stamping Industry?

What segments does the Metal Stamping Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Metal Stamping Market sample report and company profiles?

Regional Overview

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR over the upcoming years. The market is expected to grow at a faster rate in developing nations such as India, China, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Indonesia, where increased demand for phones and other consumer electronics is expected to propel the market forward. Growing industrialization, combined with infrastructure development and growth in the defined industry, is predicted to boost machinery and equipment demand in the Asia Pacific.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Competitive Landscape

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Metal stamping Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. The study examines, among other things, each company's global presence, competitors, service offers, and standards.

List of Key Players in the Global Metal stamping Market:

Acro Metal Stamping

Manor Tool & Manufacturing Company

D&H Industries, Inc

Kenmore, Inc.

Klesko Metal Stamping Co

Clow Stamping Comp

Goshen Stamping Company

Tempo Manufacturing Company, Inc

Interplea Holdings Pt. Ltd.

CAPARO

Nissan Motor Co., Lt

AAPICO Hitech Public Company Limited

Gestamp

Ford Motor Company

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 203.80 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 262.36 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 4.30% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Acro Metal Stamping, Manor Tool & Manufacturing Company, D&H Industries Inc, Kenmore Inc., Klesko Metal Stamping Co, Clow Stamping Comp, Goshen Stamping Company, Tempo Manufacturing Company Inc, Interplea Holdings Pt. Ltd., CAPARO, Nissan Motor Co. Ltd, AAPICO Hitech Public Company Limited, Gestamp, Ford Motor Company, and Others Key Segment By Process, Material, Application, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

