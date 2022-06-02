Varley Launches New Tennis Collection With Laura Bailey

LONDON, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Introducing Tennis with Laura Bailey, a new capsule centred around the game, both heritage and modern. Model, Photographer, and VOGUE Contributing Editor Laura Bailey shares her true passion-play for the game. On-court, off-court, Fashion performance brand Varley has created a collection that's true to all Varley women: active, stylish, and timeless.

Fashion Performance wear brand Varley creates contemporary & active collections, a wardrobe for modern women to elevate their every day. Redressing life. Contemporary and active collections are designed with the goal of giving women the quiet confidence to live on their own terms.

The month of May saw the launch of Tennis: a collection of high-performance styles in breathable fabrications to focus on the ease of movement and true comfort, and signature prints and colour palettes, an iconic and signature of all VARLEY collections.

With the Tennis style rising as a fashion go-to for women on and off the court, Varley wanted to partner with a personality that would be able to drive the essence of the collection. Laura Bailey, Model, Photographer, and VOGUE Contributing Editor, shares her true passion-play for the game throughout a variety of Varley's exclusive content. The collection complements her style on-court and off-court, and is true to all VARLEY women: active, stylish, and timeless.

"I've seen her play for years and have always admired how the game is forever present within her life.

"She has been an inspiration for me personally to start Tennis again, and I couldn't think of anyone better to launch this campaign with than herself. She is a true VARLEY woman, active, stylish, and timeless."

- Lara Mead co-founder Varley

The collection consists of 19 performance-wear pieces that include the Ardine dress, both stylish, practical, and timeless; the Calva knit, a nostalgic nod to the game with a modern twist, and functional yet contemporary basics that every woman needs both on and off the court. All pieces are available now on the website at https://www.varley.com/.

Notes to editors:

Varley is a rapidly expanding e-commerce brand; in just seven years it now has 41 employees globally; its head office is in Soho, London.

For more information visit https://www.varley.com/

Telephone: 01905 691300

Email: marketing@varley.com

