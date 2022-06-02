Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of June 2, 2022 – Voting results

English French

Paris, June 2, 2022: HiPay (ISIN code FR0012821916 – ALHYP), the fintech specialized in Omnichannel payment solutions, announces the results of its Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of June 2, 2022.

During the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of June 3, 2022, the HiPay Group shareholders convened with a quorum of 60.98%.

All resolutions were approved.

The Board of Directors wishes to thank the shareholders for their participation.

Detail of the votes are available on our website in the section dedicated to the shareholders meeting.





Next financial communication: July 28, 2022 – First half-year turnover

