Ray Colon Joins Associa As Business Development Manager

Dallas, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the community management industry’s largest company, is pleased to announce that Ray Colon has joined the organization as business development manager. In this capacity, he will serve as an inside sales manager and work closely with Associa branches throughout the Western United States to identify and generate new prospect opportunities in targeted local markets. He will further support their efforts by developing business plans that help branches more effectively identify, advance, and close deals to achieve their sales goals.

Mr. Colon is a highly skilled business development professional with a demonstrated history of successfully meeting assigned sales goals across a wide range of industries. He joins Associa with more than 15 years’ sales experience in all facets of business development. Mr. Colon’s community management industry experience includes work as a business development manager with a leading property management firm.

“Ray Colon is an excellent addition to Associa’s business development team,” said Leslie Baldwin, vice president of sales for Associa. “Ray brings a strong sales background in both the community management and resort management industries to the table. His solid understanding of these sectors promises to help Associa’s local branches more effectively address and meet assigned business objectives.”

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

