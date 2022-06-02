Canada’s Unions Welcome Disability Benefit Bill

OTTAWA, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada’s unions welcome today’s re-introduction of a bill to implement the Canada Disability Benefit by Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, Carla Qualtrough.



“The Canada Disability Benefit will provide critical support for people living with disabilities. Designed properly, this benefit could lift hundreds of thousands of working-age people living with disabilities out of poverty,” said Bea Bruske, President of the Canadian Labour Congress. “Our thanks to the many activists and advocates who have worked so hard for so long to make the Canada Disability Benefit a reality.”

Bruske explained that many people with disabilities live without economic security and face tremendous barriers to inclusion. Women, members of the 2SLGBTQI community, racialized people and Indigenous people living with disabilities and those living with severe disabilities are even more likely to be financially insecure.

“From barriers to employment to affordable housing to access to care, so many people living with disabilities face unacceptable barriers to economic security,” continued Bruske. “With rising costs making life even harder, we must make sure the bill is well designed and is a meaningful addition to existing federal, provincial and territorial supports, so help gets to those who need it.”

Bruske added that Canada’s unions will continue to work with the disability community to make sure this bill is a top priority for Parliament to get passed quickly and that, once implemented in each province and territory, leaves no one behind.

“People living with disabilities deserve to live in dignity. Canada’s unions will continue to press MPs to get this bill passed as quickly as possible,” concluded Bruske. “We urge MPs to fast track this bill and work together to end disability poverty for good.”

