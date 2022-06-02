New York, USA, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Dementia Drugs Market is Expected to Register Immense Growth at a CAGR of 8.42% by 2027 | DelveInsight

The dementia drugs market is expected to expand due to the rising prevalence of dementia and neurological disorders, such as vascular dementia, along with the rise in healthcare expenditure by the government for promoting research and development activities and partnerships between the key players to facilitate drug development. In addition, factors such as the increasing approval of various drugs for dementia and the rising geriatric population will play a crucial role in establishing an upward growth trend in the dementia drugs market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2027.

According to the latest report published by DelveInsight, “Dementia Drugs Market Insight,” the global Dementia Drugs market is expected to witness immense growth owing to an increase in the prevalence of dementia globally. Additionally, the rising focus of the pharmaceutical companies and research institutes on developing novel drugs that can help cure dementia is another critical factor driving the growth of the Dementia Drugs market across the globe.

Key Takeaways from the Dementia Drugs Market Reports

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global dementia drugs market during the forecast period.

The leading Dementia Drugs companies such as Apotex Inc., AstraZeneca, Aurobindo Pharma, Eisai Co., Ltd, Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson and Johnson, Pfizer, Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals, Zydus Cadila, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Biogen Pharmaceuticals, Forest Laboratories, Inc., Novartis AG, Sanofi S.A., AstraZeneca, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Merck and Co., Inc., and Valeant Pharmaceutical International are currently working in the Dementia Drugs market.

are currently working in the Dementia Drugs market. On June 24, 2021, the US FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation to Lilly’s donanemb for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. On June 07, 2021, Aducanumab received fast-tracked approval from the US FDA for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease (AD).

received fast-tracked approval from the US FDA for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease (AD). The increased focus of leading companies on drug development and their rapid regulatory approvals is expected to aid in the accelerated growth of the dementia drug market during the forecast period.

To read more about the latest drug development related to dementia, get a snapshot of the key highlights included in the Dementia Drugs Market Report

Dementia Drugs

Dementia is a progressive, irreversible, neurodegenerative, and fatal disorder that can induce the brain cells to degenerate and die. It is further characterized by the loss of memory and functional decline of the brain system, also known as Alzheimer’s. Dementia drugs can be an effective strategy to help temporarily in preventing memory loss, thinking, and reasoning problems, along with improvising the day-to-day function. However, the dementia drugs might not work for everyone, and they might not help in the treatment of the disease or in slowing down its progression.

Dementia Drugs Market Insights

The global dementia drugs market is geographically segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is expected to amass a significant revenue share in the global dementia drugs market during the forecast period. Some of the factors responsible for the growth of the North American dementia drugs market are the rising prevalence of the geriatric population and Alzheimer’s disease regionally. In addition, increasing healthcare expenditure by the government for promoting research and development activities, along with the presence of key manufacturers in the region, are expected to contribute to the growth of the North American dementia drugs market. However, the superiority of North America will be majorly challenged by the European market.

Further, even the Asia Pacific (APAC) region holds potential for growth of the Dementia Drugs market due to the rising geriatric population - more susceptible to developing dementia - in the APAC region.

To know more about why North America is expected to lead the dementia drugs market growth, get a snapshot of the report Dementia Drugs Market Analysis

Dementia Drugs Market Dynamics

The dementia drugs market is witnessing growth due to the rise in the number of patients with Alzheimer’s disease. Also, an increasing prevalence of the geriatric population will increase the demand for dementia drugs, as the geriatric population is prone to developing dementia. Additionally, there is ongoing research wherein scientists are striving to develop more effective dementia-related drugs. Dementia drugs are one of the effective strategies in temporarily managing memory loss, thinking as well as reasoning problems, and day-to-day functions. Furthermore, an increase in the merger, acquisitions, and collaborations among the drug manufacturers is another prominent factor influencing the growth of the dementia drugs market. Therefore, the higher demand for dementia treatment drugs that can cure and terminate the progression of dementia will positively affect the dementia drugs market growth.

However, the strict government regulations related to drug approval and the high cost associated with research and development activities are likely to restrain the dementia drugs market growth.

Moreover, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic was found to have a profound impact on the Dementia drugs market. The severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection and dementia share certain common factors involving comorbidities. Hence, patients living with dementia were found to be very vulnerable to the infection. Additionally, the lockdown measures had also led to adverse disruptions to the diagnosis and delivery of care for patients with dementia, resulting in further strains on the physical and mental well-being of the patients. Apart from this, considering that family and social support to patients with dementia could have been heavily disrupted during the pandemic and lockdown measures, the pharmaceutical care comprising anti-dementia drugs has become increasingly valuable in relieving the dementia burden. However, it had been challenging to initiate and maintain the anti-dementia treatments during the lockdowns in patients with dementia owing to the reduced access to dementia clinics.

Furthermore, an array of pipeline drugs for dementia will also help propel the growth of the dementia drug market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2027.

Get a sneak peek at the Dementia Drugs market dynamics @ Dementia Treatment Drugs Market

Scope of the Dementia Drugs Market Report

Coverage : Global

Global Study Period: 2019–2027

2019–2027 Market Segmentation By Drug Class: Mao Inhibitors, Glutamate Inhibitors, and Cholinesterase Inhibitors

Mao Inhibitors, Glutamate Inhibitors, and Cholinesterase Inhibitors Market Segmentation By Indication: Lewy Body Dementia, Parkinson’s Disease Dementia, Alzheimer’s Disease, Vascular Dementia, and Others

Lewy Body Dementia, Parkinson’s Disease Dementia, Alzheimer’s Disease, Vascular Dementia, and Others Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel : Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, And Others

: Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, And Others Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World

: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World Key Dementia Drugs Companies: Apotex Inc., AstraZeneca, Aurobindo Pharma, Eisai Co., Ltd, Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson and Johnson, Pfizer, Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals, Zydus Cadila, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Biogen Pharmaceuticals, Forest Laboratories, Inc., Novartis AG, Sanofi S.A., AstraZeneca, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Merck and Co., Inc., and Valeant Pharmaceutical International, among others

Apotex Inc., AstraZeneca, Aurobindo Pharma, Eisai Co., Ltd, Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson and Johnson, Pfizer, Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals, Zydus Cadila, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Biogen Pharmaceuticals, Forest Laboratories, Inc., Novartis AG, Sanofi S.A., AstraZeneca, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Merck and Co., Inc., and Valeant Pharmaceutical International, among others Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

DelveInsight Analysis: The Dementia Drugs market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.42% to reach about USD 25.02 billion by 2027.

Which MedTech key players in the Dementia market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @ Dementia Drugs Companies

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Dementia Drugs Market 7 Dementia Drugs Market Layout 8 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Dementia Drugs Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11. About DelveInsight

Interested in knowing the Dementia treatment drugs? Click to get a snapshot of the New Dementia Drugs

Related Reports

Alzheimer’s Disease Market

Alzheimer’s Disease Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast, 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Alzheimer’s Disease companies such as Eisai, Biogen, Changchun Huayang High-tech Co. Ltd., among others.

Alzheimer’s Disease Pipeline

Alzheimer’s Disease Pipeline Insight, 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key Alzheimer’s Disease companies such as Hoffmann-La Roche, vTv Therapeutics, AZTherapies, among others.



Alzheimer’s Disease Epidemiology Forecast

Alzheimer’s Disease Epidemiology Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Alzheimer’s Disease historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Alzheimer’s Disease epidemiology trends.

Parkinson’s Disease Market

Parkinson’s Disease Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast, 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Parkinson’s Disease companies such as Cerevel Therapeutics, AbbVie, Pharma Two B, among others.

Parkinson’s Disease Pipeline

Parkinson’s Disease Pipeline Insight, 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key Parkinson’s Disease companies such as Peptron, Inc., Lundbeck A/S, AstraZeneca, among others.

Vascular Dementia Market

Vascular Dementia Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast, 2032 report comprehensively understands market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Vascular Dementia companies such as Merz Pharma Shineway Pharmaceutical, Materia Medica Holding, among others.

Other Trending Reports



Polypoidal Choroidal Vasculopathy (PCV) Market | Partial Onset seizures Market | Urticaria Or Hives Market | PCSK9 Inhibitors Market | Tuberculosis Market | HDAC Inhibitors Market | Encephalomyelitis Market | Erectile Dysfunction Market | Bulimia Nervosa Market | Desmoplastic Small Round Cell Tumors (DSRCTS) Market

Related Healthcare Blogs

Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market

Parkinson’s Disease Market Outlook

Aducanumab: Approved Therapy for Alzheimer’s Disease

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.