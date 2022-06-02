Helpmonks Launches Link Management Platform Called Urlmonks for Small Businesses

SYRACUSE, N.Y., June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helpmonks is launching Urlmonks, a platform that helps companies shorten branded links for their domain for successful customer outreach. Helpmonks is a reliable, self-funded company that's been in the industry for over 15 years.

Helpmonks is a company with multiple existing platforms including its Team Collaboration Tool, Razuna Digital Asset Management, and Sendmonks for email marketing campaigns. Users of Urlmonks can create custom links for their website domain directly on the platform without downloading software or additional applications. The platform offers three pricing tiers:

Free: $0 for 500 links, 1 domain, and 500 MB of space

Bliss: $29 per month for 2,500 links, 3 custom domains, and 2 GB of space

Further: $99 per month for unlimited links, unlimited custom domains, and 1 TB of space

"A proper link management is mostly underrated. However, come to think of it, links are everywhere. Hence, we created a platform that allows everyone to brand their links with their domain for immediate brand recognition," says Nitai Aventaggiato, CEO and Founder of Helpmonks. "We like to think of Urlmonks as the link management for small businesses."

All of Urlmonks's plans offer data backup and personal support from the company's customer service representatives. Using Urlmonks for custom links does not require a long-term contract. All paid plans are on a month-to-month basis, and users can cancel the subscription at any time. It's also possible to receive a discounted rate when committing to a plan on an annual basis.

Helpmonks is proud to say that Urlmonks is easy to use and doesn't require customers to download any additional applications. They can log in on the web platform and immediately begin the process of creating and shortening their links. The link can be used right away. Regardless of the plan tier customers choose, there is always an option to use their own domain together with the domain that Urlmonks provides.

Features available through Urlmonks include custom splash pages, the ability to create link overlays, and the option to work collaboratively with a team through the platform. Custom splash pages go hand in hand with links because they pop up for the user after clicking the custom domain link. Group workspaces allow users to share pages and links they create with their team to expedite the collaborative process. Beyond creating custom domains, Urlmonks offers a UTM builder, link expiration, retargeting, and personal support options.

Urlmonks also provides link retargeting services to build out online audiences using a link funnel. Customers can also add or create retargeting campaigns to deliver banner or video ads for their brand's website. These ads can be used on the customer's website or on their social media channels, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Helpmonks advertises that Urlmonks is the most advanced link management platform on the market. To schedule a meeting or to find out more about Urlmonks's services from Helpmonks, interested consumers can contact the company at hi@urlmonks.com.

Press Contact:

Nitai Aventaggiato - nitai@helpmonks.com

Related Images











Image 1: Link Management Dashboard





Real-time analytics provide insight into every click and link









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment