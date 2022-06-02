DEFY Launches Its New Partnership with Strack & Van Til with an Appearance by Co-Founder and Pro Football Hall of Famer, Terrell Davis

De Motte, IN and Highland, IN, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- On June 8th, Pro Football Hall of Famer and Co-Founder of DEFY, Terrell Davis, will be at select Strack & Van Til locations to toss the football with the DEFY nation, sign autographs, and celebrate the arrival of DEFY Boost+Immunity drinks and Alkaline Water 9.5pH+ in stores across Indiana.





“You’re only as strong as your team,” said Davis. “I’m excited to partner with Strack & Van Til to provide Hoosiers of all fitness levels the benefits of DEFY!”



Terrell Davis will be available for in-person press opportunities at the following locations and times.



June 8th, 2022



10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Strack & Van Til

325 N Halleck St.

De Motte, IN 46310



2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Strack & Van Til

9632 Cline Ave.

Highland, IN 46322



To schedule an interview with Davis and Team DEFY, email pr@drinkdefy.com.



DEFY makes high-quality health and performance products for athletes of every level. DEFY’s Boost+Immunity drinks are made with clean caffeine for stable energy, a unique blend of elderberry and beetroot to boost the immune system, taurine and L-citrulline to support muscle recovery, minimal calories (15 per bottle), and come in all-natural elderberry lemonade, grape, and orange flavors. DEFY’s Ionized Alkaline Water 9.5pH+ is infused with minerals and electrolytes for maximum hydration, and a portion of proceeds is donated to three charities that support Black, Women, and Veteran communities. Both DEFY product lines will be available at Strack & Van Til stores beginning June 8th.



“We are proud to be partnering with Strack & Van Til in time for the active summer season,” said Megan Bushell, DEFY CEO, “and we’re excited to bring DEFY’s innovative products to its locations throughout Indiana.”



Come join the #defynation!



About DEFY

DEFY is a Black-owned, woman-owned, and veteran-owned performance wellness company, co-founded by former NFL All-Pro running back, 2x Super Bowl Champion, and member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Terrell Davis, that is focused on helping athletes and active consumers reach their full potential with its DEFY Performance System: BOOST, HYDRATE, and RECOVER. Founded in 2019, DEFY became the world's first mainstream research-backed CBD brand built specifically for athletes to aid in training and recovery. Since then, DEFY has expanded its offerings to include non-CBD performance beverages and has partnered with local and national non-profit organizations to donate a portion of its proceeds from every sale to underserved and minority communities.

https://drinkdefy.com/



About Strack & Van Til

Strack & Van Til is a full-service grocery and fresh food store that guarantees the finest quality products and the best value. Strack & Van Til works to make our customers’ lives easier. Our mission is to provide an outstanding shopping experience through exceptional service to meet the needs of our customers and the communities we serve through our 22 locations across Northwest Indiana. Since 1929, we have been Indiana’s grocery store. And we are proud to be Indiana made.

https://strackandvantil.com/



For press inquiries, please contact:

pr@drinkdefy.com

720-893-1129