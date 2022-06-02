Bone Growth Stimulators Market Attracts Significant Sales Avenues with Rise in Cases of Spinal Injuries Globally, States TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) states that the global bone growth stimulators market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2019 to 2027.



Generally, diabetic population, older population, and people with radiation treatment from cancer can experience complications pertaining to the bone regeneration. Hence, players in the bone growth stimulators market are investing in the development of pulsed electromagnetic field (PEMF) therapy in order to improve clinical scores. Furthermore, several companies are focusing on the development of advanced therapies that provide healing effect during fusion procedures. These efforts are projected to lead to profitable prospects for enterprises, according to a future market outlook for bone growth stimulators.

Bone Growth Stimulators Market: Key Findings

In the recent years, there has been increase in use of external devices for the treatment of different health conditions. Moreover, market players are focusing on the incorporation of technological development in combined magnetic field devices and pulsed electromagnetic field devices. These factors are boosting the expansion of the devices segment of the bone growth stimulators market, according to a TMR study.

The demand for treatment solutions that provide tissue regeneration is being increasing around the world owing to increasing awareness about the advantages they offer. As a result, the PEMF external devices product segment of the global bone growth stimulators market is prognosticated to gain prominent business avenues in the forthcoming years.

Players operating in the global bone growth stimulators market are investing in R&Ds in order to develop stem cell treatments intended for spinal health issues. Moreover, several key players in the bone growth stimulators market are strengthening their researches in disc regeneration and biologics in order to offer next-gen treatment for spinal disorders. Such efforts are prognosticated help companies in strengthening their market share for bone growth stimulators.

In the recent years, there has been a surge in understanding on the availability of external bone growth stimulators intended for home use. Moreover, major market companies are focusing on providing convenient, safe, and easy-to-use bone stimulators for home use. These factors are expected to drive the demand avenues in the global bone growth stimulators market during the forecast period. Thus, the market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 2.1 Bn by 2027, states a bone growth stimulators market demand analysis.

Bone Growth Stimulators Market: Growth Boosters

Rising popularity of regenerative technologies and spine fusion surgeries across the global healthcare industry is expected to help companies in gaining largest revenue share in the bone growth stimulators market

Surge in the demand for PEMF therapy as a non-invasive and safe option for inflammation and pain management is driving the sales growth in the bone growth stimulators market

Rising cases of orthopedic diseases, increasing demand for platelet-rich plasma, and surge in the utilization of bone growth stimulators in the bone fractures treatment are fueling profitable prospects in the global market for bone growth stimulators

Increase in the use of bone growth stimulators in delayed union & nonunion bone fractures, oral & maxillofacial surgeries, and spinal fusion surgeries is likely to fuel the sales avenues in the market during the forecast period

Bone Growth Stimulators Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

DJO Global

Zimmer Biomet

Terumo Corporation

Medtronic plc

Orthofix Medical Inc.

Bioventus, Inc.

Ossatec Benelux BV

IGEA

Stimulate Health

BTT Health GmbH

Bone Growth Stimulators Market Segmentation

Product

Devices

External Devices

Pulsed Electromagnetic Field Devices

Combined Magnetic Field Devices

Capacitive Coupling Devices

Ultrasound Devices

Implantable Devices

Bone Morphogenetic Protein

Platelet-rich Plasma (PRP)



Application

Spinal Fusion Surgeries

Delayed Union & Nonunion Bone Fractures

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeries

Others

End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Academic & Research Institutes and CROs

Home Care



Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



