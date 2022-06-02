One Identity Announces New Innovations and Enhancements to Unified Identity Security Platform to Enable Zero Trust out of the Box

Company launches new integrations on the heels of its acquisition of OneLogin

Deeper Multi-factor Authentication (MFA) solution offering that includes device and desktop level MFA

Robust additions to Starling platform include enhancements and integrations across IGA, PAM and Access Management

New streamlined onboarding to Safeguard SaaS solution, including passwordless auto-login

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Identity , a leader in unified identity security, today announced new enhancements to its Unified Identity Security Platform on the heels of the company’s acquisition of One Login last year. Adding to One Identity’s best-in-class offerings in Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), Identity and Access Management (IAM), Privileged Access Management (PAM) and Active Directory Management and Security (ADMS), their integration of OneLogin to the platform further enables organizations to shift from a fragmented to a holistic approach to identity security.

Enhancements to the Unified Identity Security Platform include the addition of Safeguard Alchemy, a frictionless on-boarding for PAM through One Identity’s Starling platform, as well as device-level MFA, which brings the power of secure MFA login access to devices. These new offerings also strengthen the rich analytics provided by the platform, as well as a new passwordless auto-login feature in One Identity’s Safeguard solution. Through a new entitlement right-sizing feature organizations can provide Zero Trust enforcement of access rights by ensuring the correct access rights are granted across the business.

“The acquisition of OneLogin last year was a critical step for us to be able to deliver a complete and unified security strategy to our customers,” said Bhagwat Swaroop, President and General Manager at One Identity. “Traditional identity and access management tools manage environments in a disjointed manner, leading to identity sprawl — a fragmented and inefficient approach to identity security. One Identity is transforming the way its customers are able to manage and protect access to their most valuable assets — people, identities and data — with a now complete powerful suite of identity security solutions that help simplify access management, reduce IT costs, improve security, and enhance user experience.”

By blending the power of two powerful MFA solutions from OneLogin and One Identity, customers can now secure Windows workstations with industry-standard multi-factor authentication (MFA), leverage system-level checks to enhance cybersecurity, and reduce security gaps of a distributed workforce and infrastructure. This desktop level multi-factor authentication is one of key capabilities that differentiates One Identity from other vendors in the identity and access management space, helping organizations to accelerate cloud migration and enabling organizations to quickly scale, secure and manage identities.

The blending of OneLogin with One Identity Manager also provides a centralized and mature IAM and IGA on-boarding and full identity lifecycle solution for customers, providing SSO and MFA that solves the pain points for enterprise provisioning, user self-service, approval workflows, user access attestation, user access termination, time-based access and compliance reporting.