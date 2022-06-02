Safe Bulkers, CEO Interview on Company Performance, Strategy & Dry Bulk Sector Outlook

NEW YORK, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chairman & CEO of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE: SB), Polys Hajioannou, discussed with Barry Parker of Capital Link TV, Safe Bulker’s key 1Q22 performance highlights and achievements, corporate strategy going forward and the current state and outlook of the dry bulk shipping market.



The full interview can be accessed on the Capital Link TV page linked below:

https://capitallinkshipping.com/capital-link-tv/

About Safe Bulkers, Inc.

The Company is an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain and iron ore, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest users of marine drybulk transportation services. The Company’s common stock, series C preferred stock and series D preferred stock are listed on the NYSE, and trade under the symbols “SB”, “SB.PR.C”, and “SB.PR.D”, respectively.

Safe Bulkers 1Q22 Earnings Presentation can be accessed using the link below:

http://52.59.21.95/files/SB_1Q_2022.pdf

Safe Bulkers, Inc. recently announced its first quarter 2022 financial results. For the first quarter of 2022, Safe Bulkers profitability exceeded first quarter of 2021 profitability by $15 million. Also, during the first quarter of 2022, Safe Bulkers made scheduled principal payments of $10.3 million and made voluntary debt prepayments of $81.8 million. Year over year, Safe Bulkers de-levered its balance sheet by more than $200 million reducing debt to comparable levels to Safe Bulkers fleet's scrap value. Safe Bulkers financial strength has enabled the company to declare a dividend of $0.05 per common share for the first quarter of 2021 and currently has over $400 million of charter contracts.

Safe Bulkers ESG Report can be accessed using the link below:

https://safebulkers.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/sustainability_report2020-1.pdf

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

