Winners Announced for the May 2022 Simio Student Simulation Competition

PITTSBURGH, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simio is delighted to announce that the largest students' simulation modeling competition in the world, Simio Student Simulation Competition, has come to a successful conclusion. The May competition consisted of 2032 students from 37 schools across 14 countries, competing for the top position highlighting the level of competition witnessed. In the end, one winner emerged alongside three runner-ups to round off a successful competition cycle.

Simio Student Competition provides students in higher education institutions with the opportunity to showcase their ability to apply simulation modeling and scheduling software to solve real-world problems. The real-world challenge for the May competition involved improving the operations of an offshore vessel management enterprise. Competing teams were tasked with evaluating and developing business strategies to improve vessel scheduling logistics and determine a better way to meet the drilling company's demands while minimizing incurred costs.

For the May event, 302 teams competed intensely and submitted excellent strategies to the team of judges. The bench of judges consisted of leading industry experts from the public and private entities such as Mardoqueo Velasquez, Professor and Researcher at Universidad Del Valle de Guatemala, Chris Tonn, Simulation and Data Management Engineer at Spirit Aerosystems, Elizabeth Millar, Applications Engineer at Simio etc. The panel of judges based their judgment on important criteria such as the quality of a team's presentation, use of input data, modeling detail, quality of animation, and analysis of results.

The submitted strategies were excellent, the competition was intense, and the judges worked tirelessly to choose a winner. Simio is delighted to announce the "Just Claudia" team as the winners of the May 2022 Simio Student Simulation Competition!

The two-member team from North Carolina State University includes graduate students Claudia Donahue, a Master of Operations Research student, and Alexej Lozevski, a Master of Industrial Engineering student. The Just Claudia team was supervised by Dr. Sara Shashaani, Professor and Faculty Advisor at the North Carolina State University. The results from the Just Claudia team's simulation analysis optimized the total overhead cost of running the vessels' logistics systems by approximately 50% and reduced delay, thus improving on-time deliveries.

The runner-up was the Sohui team from Chulalongkorn University. In third place was the POG Consulting team from Chulalongkorn University and in fourth place was the Similation team from the University of the Witwatersrand. Honorable mentions include the Team from Binghamton for best vessel animation and the 95% Confident team from North Carolina State University.

Eric Howard, VP Marketing at Simio, stated that "The May 2022 participating team took the level of competition to the next level with the quality of presentations they provided. The panel of judges had to work hard to make a decision and the Just Claudia team can be proud of their achievements." You can learn more about the top presentations at the May 2022 Simio Student Simulation Competition by visiting the website.

Media Contact:

Eric Howard

+1-412-265-5295

ehoward@simio.com

About Simio LLC:

Simio LLC is an enterprise software business delivering disruptive solutions uniquely positioned to improve the design and operation of our customers' businesses. Simio software is based on groundbreaking Simulation technology and is trusted by decision-makers in the world's largest companies. We are an agile, fast-growing business solving the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution. For more information about Simio LLC and the Simio Forward-Looking Digital Twin, visit www.simio.com.

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment