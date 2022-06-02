Mullen Automotive CEO to Be Featured on Benzinga’s ‘All Access’ Series

BREA, Calif., June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Mullen Automotive, Inc . (NASDAQ: MULN ) (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, announces today that David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive, will be featured on Benzinga’s All Access Series on Friday, June 3, 2022, at 11 a.m. Eastern time.

Benzinga’s All Access show is a hub for discovering the latest trending stocks and investment opportunities and where individual investors get front-row access to live CEO interviews, due diligence presentations and Q&As with company leadership. David Michery, Mullen Automotive’s CEO and chairman, will begin his interview with host Spencer Israel at 11 a.m. ET. Michery’s previous interview with Benzinga was on March 30, 2022, and was one of the event’s most popular, drawing in viewers from around the world to watch his one-on-one fireside chat interview.

Benzinga All Access Series Event Details:

Date: Friday, June 3

Time: 11 a.m. ET

Location: Benzinga All Access Series

“I invite everyone to join us tomorrow on the interview with Benzinga,” Michery said. “The Benzinga All Access Series is a great opportunity for everyone to listen in and hear the latest from me on Mullen’s EV efforts.”

Mullen recently announced the “Strikingly Different” U.S. Test Drive Tour, covering 19 cities across the U.S. The tour will begin this fall in Southern California and work its way throughout the U.S. Further details can be found here , or place your Mullen FIVE reservation here .

About Mullen

Mullen is a Southern California-based automotive company that owns and partners with several synergistic businesses working toward the unified goal of creating clean and scalable energy solutions. Mullen has evolved over the past decade in sync with consumers and technology trends. Today, the Company is working diligently to provide exciting EV options built entirely in the United States and made to fit perfectly into the American consumer’s life. Mullen strives to make EVs more accessible than ever by building an end-to-end ecosystem that takes care of all aspects of EV ownership.

Forward-Looking Statements

