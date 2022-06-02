REGISTRATION OPENS FOR AAID’S 2022 ANNUAL CONFERENCE IN DALLAS SEPTEMBER 21-24

Chicago, IL, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Academy of Implant Dentistry­­­­ (AAID) has opened registration for the 2022 Annual Conference, Zero In on Zero Complications, online and in-person in Dallas, TX September 21-24. The in-person event will gather dental implant practitioners from around the world at the Hilton Anatole Hotel for more than 50 seminars and hands-on workshops, multiple networking events, Implant Expo exhibit hall, and the opportunity to earn 40+ AGD PACE/ADA CERP credits. Onsite attendees can also take advantage of the AAID's Dental Implant Team program featuring personalized education for dental hygienists, assistants, administrative, and laboratory staff.

Virtual attendees have the ability to earn 19+ CE hours and can experience the conference from anywhere and learn at their own pace with access to both live-streamed and on-demand content through December 31, 2022.

For more information and to register, please visit AAIDAnnual2022.com.

For exhibitor booth reservations, contact Jill Maksimovich, Director of Corporate Relations, at exhibits@aaid.com or (312) 781-2060.

Founded in 1951, the American Academy of Implant Dentistry (AAID) is the first professional organization in the world dedicated to implant dentistry. Its membership includes general dentists, oral and maxillofacial surgeons, periodontists, prosthodontists, and others interested in the field of implant dentistry. As a membership organization, the AAID currently represents almost 5,000 dentists worldwide.

For more information about the AAID, visit aaid.com or call (312) 335-1550 or (877) 335-2243.