Thousands of Pro Scouts and College Coaches Descend on the LakePoint Sports Campus

ATLANTA, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LakePoint Sports, the premier travel and youth sports destination in the nation, will host thousands of pro scouts and college coaches during LakePoint's sold-out summer events, as demand to compete on campus is at a fever pitch.

"As the nation's premier travel and youth sports destination, LakePoint hosts a variety of events that bring many of the country's top athletes to a single location, creating unparalleled competition," said Dean Keener, SVP of business development at LakePoint Sports. "We know competing at LakePoint Sports is key for athletes who want to play at the next level, and our partnerships with the best travel sports organizations like Prep Baseball Report, RYZE Hoops and NASA TopHat help them achieve the maximum exposure possible and put them one step closer to achieving their dreams."

Prep Baseball Report (PBR), the country's leading and most respected scouting service for amateur baseball, hosts all its national tournaments and showcases at the LakePoint Baseball Village. PBR's 11 national summer events are sold-out, including the National Program Invitational, 15U, 16U and 17U National Championships. The Future Games, which will feature the best uncommitted Class of 2024 prospects and select 2025 prospects, is expecting coaches from more than 300 colleges and universities to attend.

"PBR continues to reach more and more of the country's best amateur baseball players," said Sean Duncan, president of Prep Baseball Report. "Demand to compete in our events continues to raise the level of competition, bring more scouts and college coaches to our events nationally, including our flagship campus LakePoint Sports."

Travel basketball is taking center court at the LakePoint Champions Center. The 170,000 sq.-ft., 12-court basketball venue will host premier basketball events during seven of the next eight weeks, including Under Armour Association's (UAA) Championship, the Georgia Basketball Coaches Association's (GBCA) Team Camps and several RYZE Hoops tournaments. The UAA and GBCA events are scheduled during the NCAA's live recruiting period for basketball. While Division 1 coaches might not be in attendance during RYZE Hoops events due to the NCAA's quiet recruiting period, they will tune in to LakePoint's state-of-the-art live streaming and video-on-demand service, LakePoint Live, powered by PlaySight.

"Demand to compete in RYZE Hoops events is at its highest point yet," stated Dan McDonald, director of operations at RYZE Hoops. "We had to increase the number of tournaments at the LakePoint Champions Center. The live streaming and video-on-demand technology are helping college coaches get more eyes on the elite basketball talent competing in our events."

June 15 is the big day in soccer recruiting cycles as college coaches can start recruiting players who have completed their sophomore year. Hundreds of elite club soccer players will get their chance to impress coaches this summer at NASA TopHatevents. NASA TopHat, the southeast's premier soccer association, is bringing elite club soccer to LakePoint's newly renovated Multi-purpose Fields Complex.

"The new renovations to LakePoint's Multi-purpose Fields Complex are creating higher demand to compete in our events," said Dave Smith, founder and CEO of NASA TopHat. "The demand is increasing the level of talent and bringing college coaches to the LakePoint campus."

Over the course of June, July and August, over 400,000 elite travel athletes and their families will visit LakePoint Sports and compete against the best.

"LakePoint Sports will welcome college coaches from all levels, DI, DII, and DIII, over the course of the summer," said Keener. "Not every player competing on campus will go on to play DI, but there are a lot of successful professional athletes that played at DII and DIII schools. We are looking forward to a fantastic summer of elite competition and the opportunities that lie ahead for all the elite travel athletes.

