LianBio to Participate in June Investor Events

SHANGHAI, China and PRINCETON, N.J., June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LianBio (Nasdaq: LIAN), a biotechnology company dedicated to bringing innovative medicines to patients in China and other major Asian markets, today announced that members of the management team will participate in fireside chats at the following upcoming investor conferences:



Jefferies Healthcare Conference – June 10, 2022, at 11:00 am ET

– June 10, 2022, at 11:00 am ET Goldman Sachs Healthcare Conference – June 15, 2022, at 2:40 pm PT

Live audio webcasts of the presentations will be accessible from the Investors section of LianBio’s website at https://investors.lianbio.com/ with replays available following the live events.

About LianBio

LianBio is a cross-border biotechnology company on a mission to bring transformative medicines to patients in China and other Asian markets. Through partnerships with highly innovative biopharmaceutical companies around the world, LianBio is advancing a diversified portfolio of clinically validated product candidates with the potential to drive new standards of care across cardiovascular, oncology, ophthalmology, inflammatory disease and respiratory indications. LianBio is establishing an international infrastructure to position the company as a partner of choice with a platform to provide access to China and other Asian markets. For more information, please visit www.lianbio.com.

