Connect Biopharma to Participate at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, CA and TAICANG, SUZHOU, China, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: CNTB) ("Connect Biopharma" or the “Company”), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with chronic inflammatory diseases through the development of therapies derived from T cell-driven research, today announced that Dr. Zheng Wei, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer, and Steven Chan, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference on Friday, June 10, 2022 at 10:30 am ET.



A live webcast will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations page, accessible here: https://investors.connectbiopharm.com/. A replay will be available on the Company’s website following the event.

About Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited

Connect Biopharma is a global, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with inflammatory diseases through the development of therapies derived from T cell-driven research. It is building a rich pipeline of internally-designed, wholly-owned, small molecules and antibodies using functional cellular assays with T cells to screen and discover potent product candidates against validated immune targets. Its lead product candidate, CBP-201, is an antibody designed to target interleukin-4 receptor alpha (IL-4Rα) in development for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD) and asthma. The Company’s second most advanced product candidate, CBP-307, is a modulator of a T-cell receptor known as S1P1 in development for the treatment of UC. Clinical development has begun for its third product candidate, CBP-174, a peripherally acting antagonist of histamine receptor 3, for the treatment of pruritus associated with AD.

With operations in the United States and China, Connect Biopharma is building a rich global pipeline of molecules and antibodies targeting several aspects of T cell biology. For additional information, please visit www.connectbiopharm.com.

