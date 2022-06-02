FOXO Technologies to Participate in Upcoming June Investor Conferences

Minneapolis, MN & Houston, TX, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOXO Technologies Inc. ("FOXO"), a technology company applying epigenetic science and AI to modernize the life insurance industry, which announced earlier this year that it would become a public company via a business combination (the “Transaction”) with special purpose acquisition company Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: DWIN), today announced that Founder and Chief Executive Officer Jon Sabes will participate in the following investor conferences in June:

Goldman Sachs Insurtech Conference

Attending: Monday, June 6, 2022

Presentation time: 12:30 p.m. Eastern time

Where: Virtual fireside chat - Webcast link

Credit Suisse 5th Annual Private Company FinTech Conference & Networking Event

Attending: Thursday, June 9, 2022 – Friday, June 10, 2022

Event Format: One-on-one meetings

Where: Napa, CA

To receive additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your conference representative or FOXO’s investor relations team at FOXO@gatewayir.com .

About FOXO Technologies Inc. (“FOXO”)

FOXO is a technology company aiming to make longevity science fundamental to life insurance. By applying epigenetic science and AI to commercialize saliva-based biomarkers, FOXO plans to simplify the consumer underwriting journey and enhance the consumer value proposition. FOXO’s platform will modernize the life insurance industry with saliva-based underwriting technology and consumer engagement services. FOXO is the parent company of FOXO Life Insurance Company. For more information about FOXO, visit www.foxotechnologies.com . For investor information and updates, visit https://foxotechnologies.com/investors/ .

About Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp. (“Delwinds”)

Delwinds is a special purpose blank check company formed to effectuate a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Delwinds’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer is Andrew J. Poole. For more information on Delwinds, visit www.delwinds.com .

