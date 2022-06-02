HERITAGE CANNABIS ANNOUNCES REVOCATION OF CEASE TRADE ORDER AND RECOMMENCEMENT OF TRADING

Toronto, Ontario, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (the "Company") (CSE: CANN) (OTCQX: HERTF) today announces that the cease trade order issued on March 2, 2022 by the Ontario Securities Commission has been revoked. As a result, the Company's common shares have resumed trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange effective immediately.



About Heritage

Heritage Cannabis is a leading cannabis company offering innovative products to both the medical and recreational legal cannabis markets in Canada and the U.S., operating under two licensed manufacturing facilities in Canada. The company has an extensive portfolio of high-quality cannabis products under the brands Purefarma, Pura Vida, RAD, Premium 5, feelgood, the CB4 suite of medical products in Canada and ArthroCBD in the U.S.

