Verisk to Present at Three Investor Conferences Next Week

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK), a leading global data analytics provider, today announced that company leaders will present at three upcoming investor conferences.



Bill Churney, president of Verisk Extreme Event Solutions, and Matthew Moshiri, president of Verisk Maplecroft, will present at Barclays Business Services ESG Summit on Monday, June 6, at 2:30 p.m. Eastern time.

CEO Lee M. Shavel will speak at William Blair's 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference on Monday, June 6, at 5 p.m. Eastern time.

President and COO Mark V. Anquillare will present at Baird’s 2022 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on Tuesday, June 7, at 2 p.m. Eastern time.



Interested parties are invited to listen to the live events via webcast at the investor section of the Verisk website: https://investor.verisk.com/News--Events-/Events--Presentations/default.aspx.

About Verisk

Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) provides data-driven analytic insights and solutions for the insurance and energy industries. Through advanced data analytics, software, scientific research and deep industry knowledge, Verisk empowers customers to strengthen operating efficiency, improve underwriting and claims outcomes, combat fraud and make informed decisions about global issues, including climate change and extreme events as well as political and ESG topics. With offices in more than 30 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work and fosters an inclusive culture where all team members feel they belong. For more, visit Verisk.com and the Verisk Newsroom.

###