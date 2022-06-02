Quanex Building Products Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results and Increases Full Year 2022 Guidance

Record Revenue and Earnings in 2Q22

Strong Revenue Growth Continues Across All Operating Segments

Balance Sheet & Liquidity Remain Strong

HOUSTON, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) (“Quanex” or the “Company”) today announced its results for the three months ended April 30, 2022.

The Company reported the following selected financial results:

QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION Q2 2022 Earnings Release Three Months Ended April 30, Six Months Ended April 30, ($ in millions, except per share data) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net Sales $322.9 $270.4 $589.9 $500.5 Gross Margin $73.2 $61.9 $128.4 $115.6 Gross Margin % 22.7% 22.9% 21.8% 23.1% Net Income $26.5 $14.6 $37.8 $22.4 Diluted EPS $0.80 $0.43 $1.13 $0.67 Adjusted Net Income $26.5 $14.6 $37.8 $23.6 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.80 $0.43 $1.14 $0.70 Adjusted EBITDA $45.2 $32.2 $69.6 $56.6 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 14.0% 11.9% 11.8% 11.3% Cash Provided by (Used for) Operating Activities $19.8 $32.4 ($1.9) $29.0 Free Cash Flow $13.4 $27.8 ($15.7) $19.2

(See Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers section, Non-GAAP Financial Measure Disclosure table, Selected Segment Data table and Free Cash Flow Reconciliation table for additional information)



George Wilson, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We reported a record quarter despite ongoing challenges related to inflation and the supply chain. Demand for our products was better than expected during the second quarter, and we started to see the benefit of our pass-through pricing strategy, which drove revenue growth and improved profitability. Inflationary pressures are ongoing, but we still expect further margin expansion in the second half of our fiscal year.

“Managing working capital continues to be a challenge in this inflationary environment as the value of our inventory continues to increase, but overall, our balance sheet and liquidity remain strong. We will be focused on generating cash, paying down debt and opportunistically repurchasing our stock in the second half of this year.” (See Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers section for additional information)

Second Quarter 2022 Results Summary

The Company reported net sales of $322.9 million during the three months ended April 30, 2022, which represents growth of 19.4% compared to $270.4 million for the same period of 2021. The increase was largely attributable to higher prices related to the pass through of raw material cost inflation. More specifically, Quanex realized net sales growth of 21.7% in its North American Fenestration segment, 14.7% in its North American Cabinet Components segment and 13.0% in its European Fenestration segment, excluding the foreign exchange impact. (See Sales Analysis table for additional information)

The increase in earnings for the three months ended April 30, 2022 was mostly due to increased pricing related to the pass through of raw material cost inflation, higher volumes, and a decrease in SG&A expense, mainly due to lower stock-based compensation.

Balance Sheet & Liquidity Update

As of April 30, 2022, Quanex had total debt of $77.0 million and its leverage ratio of Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA improved to 0.3x. (See Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers section for additional information)

The Company’s liquidity increased to $296.5 million as of April 30, 2022, consisting of $38.9 million in cash on hand plus availability under its Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility due 2023, less letters of credit outstanding.

Share Repurchases

Quanex’s Board authorized a $75 million share repurchase program in December of 2021. Repurchases under this program will be made in open market transactions or privately negotiated transactions, subject to market conditions, applicable legal requirements, and other relevant factors. The Company repurchased 75,000 shares of common stock for approximately $1.6 million at an average price of $20.92 per share during the three months ended April 30, 2022. As of April 30, 2022, approximately $73.4 million remained under the existing share repurchase authorization.

Outlook

Mr. Wilson stated, “We are increasing guidance for fiscal 2022 based on our strong second quarter results combined with the successful implementation of our pass-through pricing strategy and ongoing conversations with our customers. We are very cognizant of the current macro related uncertainties, but we continue to believe that the underlying fundamentals for residential housing are positive and demand for our products remains healthy. For the second half of our fiscal year, we now expect low double-digit revenue growth in our North American Fenestration segment and mid-single digit revenue growth in our North American Cabinet Components and European Fenestration segments. Overall, on a consolidated basis and assuming the current inflation and supply chain challenges do not worsen materially, we estimate this will equate to net sales of $1.18 billion to $1.2 billion, which we expect will generate approximately $150 million to $155 million in Adjusted EBITDA* in fiscal 2022.”

*When Quanex provides expectations for Adjusted EBITDA on a forward-looking basis, a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP expectations and corresponding GAAP measures is generally not available without unreasonable effort. Certain items required for such a reconciliation are outside of the Company’s control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted or estimated, such as the provision for income taxes.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The Company has scheduled a conference call for Friday, June 3, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. ET (10:00 a.m. CT). To participate in the conference call dial (877) 388-2139 for domestic callers and (541) 797-2983 for international callers, in both cases using the conference passcode 7942145, and ask for the Quanex call a few minutes prior to the start time. A link to the live audio webcast will also be available on the Company’s website at http://www.quanex.com in the Investors section under Presentations & Events. A telephonic replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the live broadcast ends and will be accessible through June 10, 2022. To access the replay dial (855) 859-2056 for domestic callers and (404) 537-3406 for international callers, in both cases referencing conference passcode 7942145.

About Quanex

Quanex Building Products Corporation is an industry-leading manufacturer of components sold to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in the building products industry. Quanex designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. For more information contact Scott Zuehlke, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer, at 713-877-5327 or scott.zuehlke@quanex.com.

Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers

Adjusted Net Income (defined as net income further adjusted to exclude purchase price accounting inventory step-ups, transaction costs, certain severance charges, gain/loss on the sale of certain fixed assets, restructuring charges, asset impairment charges, other net adjustments related to foreign currency transaction gain/loss and effective tax rates reflecting impacts of adjustments on a with and without basis) and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures that Quanex believes provide a consistent basis for comparison between periods and more accurately reflects operational performance, as they are not influenced by certain income or expense items not affecting ongoing operations. EBITDA (defined as net income or loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and other, net) and Adjusted EBITDA (defined as EBITDA further adjusted to exclude purchase price accounting inventory step-ups, transaction costs, certain severance charges, gain/loss on the sale of certain fixed assets, restructuring charges and asset impairment charges) are non-GAAP financial measures that the Company uses to measure operational performance and assist with financial decision-making. Net Debt is defined as total debt (outstanding balance on the revolving credit facility plus financial lease obligations) less cash and cash equivalents. The leverage ratio of Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that the Company believes is useful to investors and financial analysts in evaluating Quanex’s leverage. In addition, with certain limited adjustments, this leverage ratio is the basis for a key covenant in the Company’s credit agreement. Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP measure calculated using cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. Quanex uses the Free Cash Flow metric to measure operational and cash management performance and assist with financial decision-making. Free Cash Flow is measured before application of certain contractual commitments (including capital lease obligations), and accordingly is not a true measure of the Company’s residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Quanex believes Free Cash Flow is useful to investors in understanding and evaluating the Company’s financial and cash management performance. Quanex believes that the presented non-GAAP measures provide a consistent basis for comparison between periods and will assist investors in understanding the Company’s financial performance when comparing results to other investment opportunities. The presented non-GAAP measures may not be the same as those used by other companies. Quanex does not intend for this information to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements that use the words “estimated,” “expect,” “could,” “should,” “believe,” “will,” “might,” or similar words reflecting future expectations or beliefs are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: impacts from public health issues (including pandemics, such as the recent COVID-19 pandemic) on the economy and the demand for Quanex’s products, the Company’s future operating results, future financial condition, future uses of cash and other expenditures, expenses and tax rates, expectations relating to Quanex’s industry, and the Company’s future growth, including any guidance discussed in this press release. The statements and guidance set forth in this release are based on current expectations. Actual results or events may differ materially from this release. For a complete discussion of factors that may affect Quanex’s future performance, please refer to the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2021, and the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the sections entitled “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors”. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and Quanex undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events.

QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended April 30, Six Months Ended April 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net sales $ 322,893 $ 270,357 $ 589,933 $ 500,504 Cost of sales 249,651 208,460 461,485 384,857 Selling, general and administrative 28,129 29,672 58,952 60,533 Restructuring charges - - - 39 Depreciation and amortization 10,563 10,845 20,820 21,860 Operating income 34,550 21,380 48,676 33,215 Interest expense (602 ) (640 ) (1,125 ) (1,391 ) Other, net 453 265 507 457 Income before income taxes 34,401 21,005 48,058 32,281 Income tax expense (7,879 ) (6,454 ) (10,297 ) (9,878 ) Net income $ 26,522 $ 14,551 $ 37,761 $ 22,403 Earnings per common share, basic $ 0.80 $ 0.44 $ 1.14 $ 0.68 Earnings per common share, diluted $ 0.80 $ 0.43 $ 1.13 $ 0.67 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 33,157 33,355 33,140 33,110 Diluted 33,291 33,637 33,292 33,444 Cash dividends per share $ 0.08 $ 0.08 $ 0.16 $ 0.16





QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

April 30, 2022 October 31, 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 38,900 $ 40,061 Accounts receivable, net 118,195 108,309 Inventories, net 130,383 92,529 Prepaid and other current assets 11,442 8,148 Total current assets 298,920 249,047 Property, plant and equipment, net 170,307 178,630 Operating lease right-of-use assets 48,582 52,708 Goodwill 143,268 149,205 Intangible assets, net 73,581 82,410 Other assets 5,832 5,323 Total assets $ 740,490 $ 717,323 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 88,956 $ 86,765 Accrued liabilities 40,740 56,156 Income taxes payable 7,851 6,038 Current maturities of long-term debt 812 846 Current operating lease liabilities 8,229 8,196 Total current liabilities 146,588 158,001 Long-term debt 75,714 52,094 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 41,369 45,367 Deferred pension and postretirement benefits 4,578 4,737 Deferred income taxes 21,522 21,965 Other liabilities 14,545 15,377 Total liabilities 304,316 297,541 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 373 373 Additional paid-in-capital 250,756 254,162 Retained earnings 292,221 259,718 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (36,197 ) (21,770 ) Treasury stock at cost (70,979 ) (72,701 ) Total stockholders’ equity 436,174 419,782 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 740,490 $ 717,323





QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended April 30, 2022 2021 Operating activities: Net income $ 37,761 $ 22,403 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash (used for) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 20,820 21,860 Stock-based compensation 1,124 970 Deferred income tax 583 2,339 Other, net 1,534 5,049 Changes in assets and liabilities: Increase in accounts receivable (13,008 ) (6,726 ) Increase in inventory (39,771 ) (18,265 ) Increase in other current assets (3,541 ) (2,013 ) Increase in accounts payable 7,381 5,584 (Decrease) increase in accrued liabilities (15,984 ) 994 Increase (decrease) in income taxes payable 1,679 (4,071 ) Decrease in deferred pension and postretirement benefits (159 ) (104 ) Increase in other long-term liabilities 443 642 Other, net (743 ) 298 Cash (used for) provided by operating activities (1,881 ) 28,960 Investing activities: Capital expenditures (13,785 ) (9,799 ) Proceeds from disposition of capital assets 36 1,665 Cash used for investing activities (13,749 ) (8,134 ) Financing activities: Borrowings under credit facilities 70,500 - Repayments of credit facility borrowings (45,500 ) (30,000 ) Repayments of other long-term debt (432 ) (605 ) Common stock dividends paid (5,258 ) (5,330 ) Issuance of common stock 173 16,123 Payroll tax paid to settle shares forfeited upon vesting of stock (1,412 ) (492 ) Purchase of treasury stock (1,569 ) (3,968 ) Cash provided by (used for) financing activities 16,502 (24,272 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (2,033 ) 1,083 Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (1,161 ) (2,363 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 40,061 51,621 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 38,900 $ 49,258





QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION

FREE CASH FLOW AND NET DEBT RECONCILIATION

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

The following table reconciles the Company's calculation of Free Cash Flow, a non-GAAP measure, to its most directly comparable GAAP measure. The Company defines Free Cash Flow as cash provided by (used for) operating activities less capital expenditures. Three Months Ended April 30, Six Months Ended April 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash provided by (used for) operating activities 19,770 32,355 ($1,881) $28,960 Capital expenditures (6,415) (4,553) (13,785) (9,799) Free Cash Flow $13,355 $27,802 ($15,666) $19,161 The following table reconciles the Company's Net Debt which is defined as total debt principal of the Company plus finance lease obligations minus cash. As of April 30, 2022 2021 Revolving credit facility $63,000 $73,000 Finance lease obligations 13,971 15,689 Total debt(1) 76,971 88,689 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 38,900 49,258 Net Debt $38,071 $39,431 (1) Excludes outstanding letters of credit.





QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE DISCLOSURE

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Six Months Ended Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS April 30, 2022 April 30, 2021 April 30, 2022 April 30, 2021 Net

Income Diluted

EPS Net

Income Diluted

EPS Net

Income Diluted

EPS Net

Income Diluted

EPS Net income as reported $ 26,522 $ 0.80 $ 14,551 $ 0.43 $ 37,761 $ 1.13 $ 22,403 $ 0.67 Net Income reconciling items from below 1 $ - 3 $ - 34 $ 0.01 1,174 $ 0.03 Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS $ 26,523 $ 0.80 $ 14,554 $ 0.43 $ 37,795 $ 1.14 $ 23,577 $ 0.70 Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended April 30, 2022 Three Months Ended April 30, 2021 Six Months Ended April 30, 2022 Six Months Ended April 30, 2021 Reconciliation Reconciliation Reconciliation Reconciliation Net income as reported $ 26,522 $ 14,551 $ 37,761 $ 22,403 Income tax expense 7,879 6,454 10,297 9,878 Other, net (453) (265) (507) (457) Interest expense 602 640 1,125 1,391 Depreciation and amortization 10,563 10,845 20,820 21,860 EBITDA 45,113 32,225 69,496 55,075 EBITDA reconciling items from below 131 - 131 1,478 Adjusted EBITDA $ 45,244 $ 32,225 $ 69,627 $ 56,553 Reconciling Items Three Months Ended April 30, 2022 Three Months Ended April 30, 2021 Six Months Ended April 30, 2022 Six Months Ended April 30, 2021 Income

Statement Reconciling

Items Income

Statement Reconciling

Items Income

Statement Reconciling

Items Income

Statement Reconciling

Items Net sales $ 322,893 $ - $ 270,357 $ - $ 589,933 $ - $ 500,504 $ - Cost of sales 249,651 - 208,460 - 461,485 - 384,857 - Selling, general and administrative 28,129 (131) (1) 29,672 - 58,952 (131) (1) 60,533 (1,439) (1) Restructuring charges - - - - - - 39 (39) (2) EBITDA 45,113 131 32,225 - 69,496 131 55,075 1,478 Depreciation and amortization 10,563 - 10,845 - 20,820 - 21,860 - Operating income 34,550 131 21,380 - 48,676 131 33,215 1,478 Interest expense (602) - (640) - (1,125) - (1,391) - Other, net 453 (123) (3) 265 4 (3) 507 (82) (3) 457 82 (3) Income before income taxes 34,401 8 21,005 4 48,058 49 32,281 1,560 Income tax expense (7,879) (7) (4) (6,454) (1) (4) (10,297) (15) (4) (9,878) (386) (4) Net income $ 26,522 $ 1 $ 14,551 $ 3 $ 37,761 $ 34 $ 22,403 $ 1,174 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.80 $ 0.43 $ 1.13 $ 0.67 (1) Transaction and advisory fees and $1.4 million related to the loss on a sale of a plant in the six months ended April 20, 2021. (2) Restructuring charges related to the closure of manufacturing plant facilities. (3) Foreign currency transaction (gains) losses. (4) Impact on a with and without basis.





QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION

SELECTED SEGMENT DATA

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

This table provides gross margin, operating (loss) income, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA by reportable segment. Non-operating expense and income tax expense are not allocated to the reportable segments. NA Fenestration EU Fenestration NA Cabinet

Components Unallocated

Corp & Other Total Three months ended April 30, 2022 Net sales $ 177,908 $ 73,427 $ 72,878 $ (1,320 ) $ 322,893 Cost of sales 137,571 49,708 63,175 (803 ) 249,651 Gross Margin 40,337 23,719 9,703 (517 ) 73,242 Gross Margin % 22.7 % 32.3 % 13.3 % 22.7 % Selling, general and administrative 14,078 8,601 5,218 232 28,129 Depreciation and amortization 4,038 2,522 3,917 86 10,563 Operating income (loss) 22,221 12,596 568 (835 ) 34,550 Depreciation and amortization 4,038 2,522 3,917 86 10,563 EBITDA 26,259 15,118 4,485 (749 ) 45,113 Transaction and advisory fees - - - 131 131 Adjusted EBITDA $ 26,259 $ 15,118 $ 4,485 $ (618 ) $ 45,244 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 14.8 % 20.6 % 6.2 % 14.0 % Three months ended April 30, 2021 Net sales $ 146,143 $ 61,657 $ 63,562 $ (1,005 ) $ 270,357 Cost of sales 112,368 41,361 55,162 (431 ) 208,460 Gross Margin 33,775 20,296 8,400 (574 ) 61,897 Gross Margin % 23.1 % 32.9 % 13.2 % 22.9 % Selling, general and administrative 13,146 7,439 5,379 3,708 29,672 Depreciation and amortization 4,846 2,607 3,305 87 10,845 Operating income (loss) 15,783 10,250 (284 ) (4,369 ) 21,380 Depreciation and amortization 4,846 2,607 3,305 87 10,845 EBITDA 20,629 12,857 3,021 (4,282 ) 32,225 Adjusted EBITDA $ 20,629 $ 12,857 $ 3,021 $ (4,282 ) $ 32,225 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 14.1 % 20.9 % 4.8 % 11.9 % Six months ended April 30, 2022 Net sales $ 324,539 $ 132,341 $ 135,231 $ (2,178 ) $ 589,933 Cost of sales 253,535 90,935 118,248 (1,233 ) 461,485 Gross Margin 71,004 41,406 16,983 (945 ) 128,448 Gross Margin % 21.9 % 31.3 % 12.6 % 21.8 % Selling, general and administrative 28,455 15,904 10,488 4,105 58,952 Depreciation and amortization 8,177 5,091 7,380 172 20,820 Operating income (loss) 34,372 20,411 (885 ) (5,222 ) 48,676 Depreciation and amortization 8,177 5,091 7,380 172 20,820 EBITDA 42,549 25,502 6,495 (5,050 ) 69,496 Transaction and advisory fees - - - 131 131 Adjusted EBITDA $ 42,549 $ 25,502 $ 6,495 $ (4,919 ) $ 69,627 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 13.1 % 19.3 % 4.8 % 11.8 % Six months ended April 30, 2021 Net sales $ 274,259 $ 110,748 $ 117,556 $ (2,059 ) $ 500,504 Cost of sales 211,761 73,152 101,036 (1,092 ) 384,857 Gross Margin 62,498 37,596 16,520 (967 ) 115,647 Gross Margin % 22.8 % 33.9 % 14.1 % 23.1 % Selling, general and administrative 25,516 14,034 10,242 10,741 60,533 Restructuring charges 39 - - - 39 Depreciation and amortization 9,957 5,125 6,575 203 21,860 Operating income (loss) 26,986 18,437 (297 ) (11,911 ) 33,215 Depreciation and amortization 9,957 5,125 6,575 203 21,860 EBITDA 36,943 23,562 6,278 (11,708 ) 55,075 Loss on sale of plant - - - 1,439 1,439 Restructuring charges 39 - - - 39 Adjusted EBITDA $ 36,982 $ 23,562 $ 6,278 $ (10,269 ) $ 56,553 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 13.5 % 21.3 % 5.3 % 11.3 %



