NOVONIX to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BRISBANE, Australia, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOVONIX Limited (NASDAQ: NVX, ASX: NVX, OTCQX: NVNXF) (“NOVONIX” or “the Company”), a leading battery materials and technology company, today announced that CEO and Co-Founder Dr. Chris Burns and CFO Nick Liveris will present and hold one-on-one meetings at two upcoming investor conferences.



Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference

When: Wednesday, June 8, 2022

Where: Boston, MA

9:10 to 9:40 a.m. ET : Dr. Chris Burns will present and participate in a moderated Q&A session. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible to the general public through the webcast link and on the NOVONIX investor relations website.





: Dr. Chris Burns will present and participate in a moderated Q&A session. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible to the general public through the webcast link and on the NOVONIX investor relations website. 4:10 to 5:10 p.m. ET: Dr. Chris Burns will also participate in the Electric Vehicle Supply Chain Review – What the Industry has Learned from Disruption Panel.



Evercore ISI Inaugural Global Clean Energy & Transition Technologies Summit

When: Wednesday, June 15, 2022

Where: New York, NY

11:25 to 11:45 a.m. ET: Dr. Chris Burns will present and participate in a moderated Q&A session. A video replay will be accessible to the general public on the NOVONIX investor relations website after the event.



ABOUT NOVONIX:

NOVONIX Limited is a leading battery technology company with operations in both Canada and the United States. NOVONIX provides advanced, high-performance materials, equipment, and services for the global lithium-ion battery industry with sales in 14 countries. We develop materials and technologies to support longer-life and lower-cost batteries that are powering us towards a cleaner energy future.

Our NOVONIX Battery Technology Solutions division, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, focuses on innovative battery research and development, along with providing advanced battery testing equipment and services on a global scale.

Our NOVONIX Anode Materials division, located in Chattanooga, Tennessee, USA, manufactures our synthetic graphite anode materials used to make lithium-ion batteries which power electric vehicles, personal electronics, medical devices, and energy storage units. To address the growing industry demand, we are working to increase the production capacity to 10,000 metric tons of synthetic graphite per annum (tpa) by 2023, with further targets of 40,000 tpa by 2025 and 150,000 tpa by 2030.

To learn more about NOVONIX, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter or www.novonixgroup.com

