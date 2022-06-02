Honey Badger Silver Commitment to ESG Governance

TORONTO, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Honey Badger Silver Inc. (TSX-V: TUF) (“Honey Badger” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it is actively engaged in pursuing an environmental, social and governance (ESG) core strategy to create value for shareholders that is sustainable, responsible and future oriented.



Honey Badger Silver is strongly committed to good corporate governance practices and recognizes that good governance starts at the board level.

Our board of directors represent industry leading experts in capital markets, geological expertise and mineral advancement with a strong commitment to effective, equitable and transparent governance.

Chad Williams, Director and Non-Executive Chair of Honey Badger Silver Inc., who had formerly relinquished his role as interim CEO, believes that “ESG must be viewed as relevant at all stages of the mining cycle if we are to be able to safeguard the future of our natural resources and promote biodiversity. To ensure that our people, partnerships and communities thrive as our business grows, we must have a system in place that gauges the board’s effectiveness to fulfill its responsibilities to the Company’s shareholders, as well as to social and environmental best practices, including the fight against climate change and the global collaborative goal to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.”

