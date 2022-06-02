Everbridge, Inc. Investors: Last Days to Actively Participate in the Class Action Lawsuit; Filing date June 3, 2022; Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



​LOS ANGELES, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) between November 4, 2019 and February 24, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period") of the important June 3, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Everbridge was experiencing integration problems with respect to its acquiring nine separate companies; (2) Everbridge was using the revenues from these acquisitions to mask increasingly stagnant organic growth; and (3) Everbridge was failing to disclose that the COVID-19 pandemic was having a material impact on the size of the deals that Everbridge was able to obtain, with a negative effect on the Company's revenue growth. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising