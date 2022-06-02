Inspirage Wins Oracle’s Game Changer Award for SCM Service Delivery Partner of the Year

BELLEVUE, Wash., June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oracle today announced that Inspirage is the winner of the Game Changer Award for SCM Service Delivery in the 2021 Oracle Change Agents Partner Awards. The award recognizes Inspirage for its excellence in helping customers use Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain and Manufacturing (SCM) to meet critical business objectives such as accelerating innovation, driving digital transformation, and increasing sustainability.



Inspirage was also named as a finalist in three other categories: The Change Agent Award for Best Use of Oracle Cloud in Supply Chain, The Summit Award for Excellence in Process Standardization and Innovation, and The Inclusivity Award for Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion in Finance and/or Supply Chain.

Inspirage, known for digital enablement across enterprise systems and a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), has an extensive, award-winning history of customer success with Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications advisory and implementation services. As an Oracle partner, Inspirage pivoted early and invested heavily in accelerators, programs, training, and certifications to enable clients to adopt Oracle Cloud solutions successfully.

“The Oracle Change Agent Awards recognize those who have accelerated innovation, digital transformation, and sustainability for their organizations,” said Kevin Creel, President of Inspirage. “Inspirage is honored to be named the winner of The SCM Service Delivery Partner of the Year Award.”

“On behalf of the entire team at Inspirage, I extend our thanks to Oracle for recognizing the work Inspirage does to help our clients succeed by delivering the benefits of Oracle Cloud solutions,” said Sridhar Iyer, President, Global Consulting at Inspirage. “This reflects our employees' high expertise, innovative solutions, and passion for excellence. We are extremely proud of our team’s accomplishments. They deserve this special recognition.”

For additional information on the Oracle Change Agent Awards, please visit https://blogs.oracle.com/oraclepartners/post/announcing-the-2021-oracle-change-agents-partner-awards.

About Inspirage

Inspirage delivers end-to-end transformational initiatives solving business-critical challenges from design to delivery to enable the digital enterprise. The company provides deep industry domain and applications expertise to deliver consulting and implementation solutions spanning Customer Experience, Product Lifecycle Management, Supply Chain Management, Logistics, ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning), Finance, Enterprise Performance Management, and Digital Transformation. Inspirage partners with their customers to break down information silos and optimize performance to accelerate innovation, fuel growth and achieve operational excellence.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle’s partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork

