European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Results of 2022 Annual and Special Meeting

TORONTO, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: ERE.UN) (“ERES”) announced today that, at its Annual and Special Meeting of Unitholders held today, each of the items of business referred to in its management information circular dated April 13, 2022 (the “Circular”) were passed by a vote held by ballot.



A total of 197,941,194 units representing 85.47% of ERES’ issued and outstanding units (on a non-diluted basis but including units issuable in exchange of the issued and outstanding class B limited partnership units of ERES Limited Partnership) were voted in connection with the meeting. The voting results for each item of business are as follows:

Election of Trustees :

Nominee Votes

For % Votes

For Votes

Withheld % Votes

Withheld Jan Arie Breure 197,440,335 99.79% 418,639 0.21% Harold Burke 197,278,443 99.71% 580,531 0.29% Phillip Burns 189,002,818 95.52% 8,856,156 4.48% Gina Parvaneh Cody 197,274,634 99.71% 584,340 0.29% Ira Gluskin 196,909,711 99.52% 949,263 0.48% Michael Stein 181,261,551 91.61% 16,597,423 8.39%

All nominees proposed in the Circular were elected as trustees.

Re-appointment of Auditors

Votes

For % Votes

For Votes

Withheld % Votes

Withheld PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP, Chartered Accountants 197,867,713 99.96% 73,481 0.04%

Approval of Restricted Unit Rights Plan

Votes

For % Votes

For Votes

Against % Votes

Against Approval of Restricted Unit Rights Plan 176,445,794 89.18% 21,413,180 10.82%

About ERES

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s Units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused, multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality, multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands. ERES owns a portfolio of 158 multi-residential properties, comprised of 6,901 suites and ancillary retail space located in the Netherlands, and owns one office property in Germany and one office property in Belgium.

ERES’s registered and principal business office is located at 11 Church Street, Suite 401, Toronto, Ontario M5E 1W1.

For more information, please visit our website at www.eresreit.com .

