BW Offshore: Closing of the divestment of BW Joko Tole

Closing of the divestment of BW Joko Tole

With reference to the stock exchange release dated 24 January 2022.

BW Offshore has closed the transaction for the sale of the FPSO BW Joko Tole to PT Bahari Inti Tanker and PT Cahaya Haluan Pasifik, both of which are Indonesian companies, in consortium with PT Buana Lintas Lautan Tbk, a company publicly listed in Indonesia.

