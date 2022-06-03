Proactive news headlines including Aurumin Ltd, Stelar Metals, Valor Resources and Meteoric Resources

Sydney, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Aurumin Ltd (ASX:AUN) has encountered anomalous lithium and pathfinder elements during its orientation first pass reverse circulation (RC) program targeting lithium-bearing pegmatites at the Mt Palmer Project in Western Australia. Click here

Stelar Metals Ltd (ASX:SLB) has identified high-grade zinc mineralisation across multiple locations during the first field program after listing at the Linda Zinc Project in South Australia. Click here

Valor Resources Ltd (ASX:VAL) has fielded promising results from exploration programs at the Picha and Charaque projects in Peru, returning up to 2.69% copper and 929 g/t silver in rock chip and channel samples. Click here

Meteoric Resources NL (ASX:MEI) has executed a legally binding agreement to sell the Juruena Gold Project in Brazil for a consideration of $30 million to Keystone Resources Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Alchemist Investments Inc. Click here

Orthocell Ltd (ASX:OCC) has received a Research and Development (R&D) Tax Incentive refund of A$2,143,955 for the financial year 2020-2021. Click here

Incannex Healthcare Ltd (ASX:IHL, NASDAQ:IXHL) has produced promising results from a Phase 2 clinical trial investigating the efficacy of IHL-42X for treatment of obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA), reducing the apnoea hypopnoea index (AHI) with improved reported sleep quality and a well-tolerated safety profile. Click here

Cyclone Metals Ltd (ASX:CLE) has inked a binding exclusivity agreement with Ewaah Cameroon Ltd to obtain the right to purchase 100% of issued capital of Camdu Corporation Ltd, which has applied for the mining permit covering the project area of a “world-class” cobalt-nickel-manganese deposit in Cameroon – the Nkamouna-Mada Project. Click here

Aruma Resources Ltd (ASX:AAJ) has kicked off a follow-up drilling program at the Salmon Gums Gold Project near the mining town of Norseman in the Eastern Goldfields region of Western Australia. Click here

Critical Resources Ltd (ASX:CRR) has kicked off a four-week long field program consisting of biogeochemical and lithogeochemical sampling and outcrop mapping at its 100%-owned Graphic Lake Lithium Project in Ontario, Canada. Click here

Animoca Brands Corporation Ltd has partnered with artist and actor Dimitri “Vegas” Thivaios’ Dream Big Productions to bring an authentic Alien Samurai Dino Warriors arcade experience to The Sandbox. Click here

About Proactive

Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.

With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.

In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com