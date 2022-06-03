Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Repurchase of shares by Adevinta ASA

Oslo, 3 June 2022 - Please see below information about transactions made under the buy-back programme for Adevinta ASA.



Date on which the second tranche buy-back programme was announced: 6 April 2022

The duration of the second tranche buy-back programme: no longer than 28 June 2022

Size of the second tranche buy-back programme: up to 6,000,000 shares

From 25 May 2022 until 2 June 2022, Adevinta ASA has purchased a total of 531,859 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 72.63 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Date Aggregated volume

(number of shares) Weighted average

share price (NOK) Total transaction

value (NOK) 25 May 2022 83,504 64.7873 5,409,999 27 May 2022 85,373 71.2605 6,083,723 30 May 2022 86,449 74.5015 6,440,580 31 May 2022 86,877 75.8454 6,589,221 01 Jun 2022 95,055 75.6028 7,186,424 02 Jun 2022 94,601 73.1144 6,916,695 Previously disclosed buybacks

under the 2nd tranche programme (accumulated) 2,171,778 68.0401 147,767,894 Total buybacks under the 2nd tranche programme 2,703,637 68.9421 186,394,536

The issuer’s holding of own shares:

Following the completion of the above transactions, Adevinta ASA owns a total of 6,769,387 own shares, corresponding to 0.55% of Adevinta ASA’s share capital.

Appendix:

An overview of all transactions made under the second tranche of the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no and www.adevinta.com/ir .





Attachment