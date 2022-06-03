Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Repurchase of shares by Adevinta ASA

Oslo, 3 June 2022 - Please see below information about transactions made under the buy-back programme for Adevinta ASA.
Date on which the second tranche buy-back programme was announced: 6 April 2022
The duration of the second tranche buy-back programme: no longer than 28 June 2022
Size of the second tranche buy-back programme: up to 6,000,000 shares
From 25 May 2022 until 2 June 2022, Adevinta ASA has purchased a total of 531,859 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 72.63 per share.
Aggregated overview of transactions per day:
|Date
|Aggregated volume
(number of shares)
|Weighted average
share price (NOK)
|Total transaction
value (NOK)
|25 May 2022
|83,504
|64.7873
|5,409,999
|27 May 2022
|85,373
|71.2605
|6,083,723
|30 May 2022
|86,449
|74.5015
|6,440,580
|31 May 2022
|86,877
|75.8454
|6,589,221
|01 Jun 2022
|95,055
|75.6028
|7,186,424
|02 Jun 2022
|94,601
|73.1144
|6,916,695
|Previously disclosed buybacks
under the 2nd tranche programme (accumulated)
|2,171,778
|68.0401
|147,767,894
|Total buybacks under the 2nd tranche programme
|2,703,637
|68.9421
|186,394,536
The issuer’s holding of own shares:
Following the completion of the above transactions, Adevinta ASA owns a total of 6,769,387 own shares, corresponding to 0.55% of Adevinta ASA’s share capital.
Appendix:
An overview of all transactions made under the second tranche of the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no and www.adevinta.com/ir.
Attachment