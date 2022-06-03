Disposal of own shares by Bekaert
Publication in accordance with Article 8:6, § 1 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 implementing the Code on Companies and Associations
NV Bekaert SA ("Bekaert") disposed of 12 080 own shares outside the stock exchange.
|Date
|Number of shares
|Purpose
|Price (€)
|31 May 2022
|12 080
|Remuneration in shares of non-executive Directors
|0
Reference is also made to the press release of 3 June 2022 related to the share buyback program and the liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux, which can be found at https://www.bekaert.com/en/about-us/news-room.
On 1 June 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 920 337 own shares, or 6.49 % of the total number of the outstanding shares.
