AS Tallink Grupp statistics for May 2022

In May 2022 AS Tallink Grupp transported 485 741 passengers, which is an 290.2% increase compared to May 2021. The number of cargo units increased by 24.3% to 38 594 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 80.4% to 73 059 units in the same comparison.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for May 2022 were the following:

May 2022 May 2021 Change Passengers 485 741 124 470 290.2% Finland – Sweden 152 566 25 257 504.1% Estonia – Finland 293 895 95 902 206.5% Estonia – Sweden 39 280 3 311 1 086.3% Cargo Units 38 594 31 057 24.3% Finland – Sweden 6 770 5 935 14.1% Estonia – Finland 27 396 21 330 28.4% Estonia – Sweden 4 428 3 792 16.8% Passenger Vehicles 73 059 40 500 80.4% Finland – Sweden 8 423 4 117 104.6% Estonia – Finland 61 953 36 263 70.8% Estonia – Sweden 2 683 120 2 135.8%

ESTONIA – FINLAND

May results reflect operations of shuttle, cargo and cruise ferry services.

ESTONIA – SWEDEN

May results reflect operations of Tallinn-Stockholm and Paldiski-Kapellskär routes.

FINLAND – SWEDEN

May results reflect operations of Turku-Stockholm and Helsinki-Stockholm routes.

