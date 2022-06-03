AS Tallink Grupp statistics for May 2022

In May 2022 AS Tallink Grupp transported 485 741 passengers, which is an 290.2% increase compared to May 2021. The number of cargo units increased by 24.3% to 38 594 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 80.4% to 73 059 units in the same comparison.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for May 2022 were the following:

 May 2022May 2021Change
Passengers485 741124 470290.2%
Finland – Sweden152 56625 257504.1%
Estonia – Finland293 89595 902206.5%
Estonia – Sweden39 2803 3111 086.3%
    
Cargo Units38 59431 05724.3%
Finland – Sweden6 7705 93514.1%
Estonia – Finland27 39621 33028.4%
Estonia – Sweden4 4283 79216.8%
    
Passenger Vehicles73 05940 50080.4%
Finland – Sweden8 4234 117104.6%
Estonia – Finland61 95336 26370.8%
Estonia – Sweden2 6831202 135.8%

        

ESTONIA – FINLAND
May results reflect operations of shuttle, cargo and cruise ferry services.

ESTONIA – SWEDEN
May results reflect operations of Tallinn-Stockholm and Paldiski-Kapellskär routes.

FINLAND – SWEDEN
May results reflect operations of Turku-Stockholm and Helsinki-Stockholm routes.

 

