AS Tallink Grupp statistics for May 2022

In May 2022 AS Tallink Grupp transported 485 741 passengers, which is an 290.2% increase compared to May 2021. The number of cargo units increased by 24.3% to 38 594 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 80.4% to 73 059 units in the same comparison.
AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for May 2022 were the following:
|May 2022
|May 2021
|Change
|Passengers
|485 741
|124 470
|290.2%
|Finland – Sweden
|152 566
|25 257
|504.1%
|Estonia – Finland
|293 895
|95 902
|206.5%
|Estonia – Sweden
|39 280
|3 311
|1 086.3%
|Cargo Units
|38 594
|31 057
|24.3%
|Finland – Sweden
|6 770
|5 935
|14.1%
|Estonia – Finland
|27 396
|21 330
|28.4%
|Estonia – Sweden
|4 428
|3 792
|16.8%
|Passenger Vehicles
|73 059
|40 500
|80.4%
|Finland – Sweden
|8 423
|4 117
|104.6%
|Estonia – Finland
|61 953
|36 263
|70.8%
|Estonia – Sweden
|2 683
|120
|2 135.8%
ESTONIA – FINLAND
May results reflect operations of shuttle, cargo and cruise ferry services.
ESTONIA – SWEDEN
May results reflect operations of Tallinn-Stockholm and Paldiski-Kapellskär routes.
FINLAND – SWEDEN
May results reflect operations of Turku-Stockholm and Helsinki-Stockholm routes.
Liisa Gross
Investor Relations Specialist
AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn, Estonia
E-mail liisa.gross@tallink.ee
