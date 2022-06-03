PGS and OFG Prepare to Build Database on Seafloor Mineral Deposits in Norway

New data released by the NPD and the University of Bergen provides unique and rich multiphysics information on seafloor minerals in Norway. OFG participated in data acquisition for three of four of the studies. Imaging of this data can be invaluable for guiding the development of a sustainable minerals sector.



Since 2018, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) has carried out annual research surveys on and around the Mohns and Knipovich ridges to identify and investigate seafloor massive sulfide (SMS) and manganese crust deposits.

Potential Applications

Understanding the mineral systems and the environments they support

Guiding exploration activities

Guiding the development of existing and new technology to detect and characterize mineral deposits

Guiding the development of technology for the responsible extraction of seafloor minerals

Using a new workflow to condition, analyze, and interpret the released dataset, OFG and PGS are preparing to build a database of conditioned, action-ready data and interpretations for use throughout the exploration, characterization, and development lifecycle.

The NPD data includes:

Drilling and sampling data

Shipboard and AUV multibeam echosounder data

Sidescan sonar, synthetic aperture sonar, and sub-bottom profiler data

AUV magnetic data

AUV self-potential data

Water sampling/geochemical data including pH, ORP, and methane sensors

Video and photogrammetry





OFG and PGS Experience

OFG and PGS, in partnership, are uniquely positioned to propose sustainable solutions in this area.

Since 2007, OFG has gained unrivaled experience in collecting, analyzing, and interpreting data in seafloor mineral settings. OFG has participated in over 25 exploration cruises targeting SMS deposits, collecting acoustic, electric, magnetic, electromagnetic, and geological data to find and characterize these resources.

PGS is the industry leader in integrated 3D seismic acquisition and imaging. PGS is participating in research consortiums to develop current technology and understand how seismic acquisition can be applied to detect marine minerals more efficiently.

Together PGS and OFG offer the broadest range of marine geophysical data, technology, and services in the energy industry today.

