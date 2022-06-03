Co-Founder and CEO of Alpha Foods Inc., Cole Orobetz, Appointed to Advisory Board of Blender Bites

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blender Bites Ltd. (the “Company”, “Blender Bites” or “Blender”), (CSE: BITE, FWB: JL40, WKN: A3DWAM), a Canadian company that develops and markets a line of organic and plant-based pre-portioned frozen functional foods, is pleased to announce the appointment of Cole Orobetz to the Company’s Advisory Board, effective immediately.



Orobetz, a native of Calgary, Alberta, is the co-founder and current CEO and CFO of Alpha Foods Inc., a California plant-based meal solution company founded in 2015 to make a positive impact on animal welfare, planet health and human health, the company’s sustainability pillars. In only six years, Alpha Foods has grown to become a leading plant-based meal solution platform offering a wide array of options familiar to all eaters, and is currently found in over 9,000 stores across North America including Costco, Kroger, Whole Foods, Sprouts, Albertsons Safeway and Walmart.

Cole holds a Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting from the University of Calgary, and is a Chartered Professional Accountant, with a specialization in Corporate Finance. Prior to founding Alpha Foods, Orobetz started his career at Ernst & Young LLP and spent a number of years in food and agriculture venture capital as Investment Director with Aviro Capital. Cole is a founding member of The Angel Group, a growing community of industry professionals who invest in companies with promising consumer packaged goods, and exceptional clean label products in high-growth categories. Cole has a proven history of building businesses along side entrepreneurs from the onset of their journey, extensive experience in originating, negotiating, and closing equity-structured investments, and providing strategic and financial advice to entrepreneurs and seasoned senior executives.

“Cole’s experience in building a successful frozen food company in the United States and Asia, as well as his acumen in business strategy and development, will be extremely beneficial to Blender Bites as we look to accelerate the Company’s growth aggressively into International markets. I look forward to working closely with Cole on our 2022 expansion plans, and believe his appointment will bring highly relevant expertise and insights to the Blender Bites team. On behalf of the entire Blender team, I would like to welcome him to the Advisory Board,” stated Chelsie Hodge, Founder of Blender Bites.

ABOUT BLENDER BITES

Blender Bites is an award winning Canadian company involved in the development and marketing of a line of premium frozen food products with a focus on functionality. Blender Bites was founded in 2016 and was first to market in Western Canada with a pre-portioned “easy smoothie” product that is free of any unnecessary inner plastic packaging. Blender Bites products are certified organic, vegan, non-GMO, gluten free, dairy free and soy free. They contain no added sugars and are made in Canada. Blender Bites products are distributed internationally across Canada and the US, and are currently sold in over 900 stores, including Sobeys, Loblaws, Safeway, Save on Foods, Real Canadian Superstore, Whole Foods Market, Buy-Low/Nesters, IGA, Thrifty and Fresh Street.

