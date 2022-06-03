Global Medical Supply Delivery Service Market Report to 2027 - Abrupt Introduction of Severe Contagious Infections is Driving Growth

Dublin, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Medical Supply Delivery Service Market By Mode of Service, By End Use, By Application, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Medical Supply Delivery Services Market size is expected to reach $93.7 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 9.4% CAGR during the forecast period.



Medical supplies are basically any equipment or medication that is majorly required for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and injuries. Medical supplies are items that are essential for performing surgeries such as surgery kits and syringes, and consumable medicines such as tablets and syrups. Medical supplies play a very crucial role in hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare facilities. Lack of medical supplies can cause a major failure to healthcare infrastructures resulting in a delay in patient's treatment procedure or even life loss.



Medical drones offer immediate aid, minimizing travel time to the patient, facilitating the reduction of issues in injury cases due to a short time to wait for rescue, and supporting and enhancing the essential operations of medical emergency teams.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The diffusion of the novel coronavirus has driven the healthcare sector of numerous developed, developing and under-developed countries to significant failure. Hospitals across the world were running out of beds, medicines, and oxygen. Healthcare facilities all over the world were unable to meet the treatment requirements of patients. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic also demolished the economic infrastructures across the world. However, the COVID-19, for the medical supply delivery service market, presented a lucrative hub comprising substantial growth opportunities.



Market Growth Factors:

A growing number of government efforts

For the development of any industry or any sector of the market, support from the administration of the respective area is a must. Therefore, there is a rise in the number of efforts that are being given by the government of various countries all over the world is a major reason that is propelling the consumption of medical supply delivery services across the world. Increasing government initiatives to spread awareness about the efficiency and convenience that is offered by medical supply delivery services is allowing the penetration of these services into the healthcare sector across the world.



Abrupt introduction of severe contagious infections

In the post-pandemic period, various countries are focused on establishing a robust healthcare infrastructure for the treatment of various disorders. The abrupt appearance of various severe infections is a subject matter of crucial concern. The sudden emergence of severe infections such as the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic is constantly pushing the healthcare sector across the world to deploy robust treatment facilities.



Marketing Restraining Factor:

Insufficient capabilities of the prevailing infrastructure

While delivering medical supplies, there are a few requirements that are essential to be fulfilled by the provider such as sufficient production of the products, as well as an adequate amount of transportation medium. Setting up medical supply delivery services needs a significant as well as efficient infrastructure. There is a broad variety of preparations and procedures that are meant to be completed while setting up medical supply delivery services. Due to the increased demand for medical supply delivery services, the lack of required strength of the infrastructure to fulfill the consumers' requirement may majorly disrupt the growth of the medical supply delivery service market.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.1.1 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 KBV Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Acquisition and Mergers

3.2.3 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.4 Geographical Expansions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2017-2021)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements: 2018, Jul - 2021, Nov) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Medical Supply Delivery Service Market by Mode of Service

4.1 Global Medical Supply Delivery Service Courier Delivery Market by Region

4.2 Global Medical Supply Delivery Service Drone Delivery Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Medical Supply Delivery Service Market by End Use

5.1 Global Pharmacies Medical Supply Delivery Service Market by Region

5.2 Global Hospitals Medical Supply Delivery Service Market by Region

5.3 Global Laboratories Medical Supply Delivery Service Market by Region

5.4 Global Clinics Medical Supply Delivery Service Market by Region

5.5 Global Patients Medical Supply Delivery Service Market by Region

5.6 Global Other End Use Medical Supply Delivery Service Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Medical Supply Delivery Service Market by Application

6.1 Global Medical Supplies Medical Supply Delivery Service Market by Region

6.2 Global Emergency Services Medical Supply Delivery Service Market by Region

6.3 Global Lab Specimens & Reports Medical Supply Delivery Service Market by Region

6.4 Global Others Medical Supply Delivery Service Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Medical Supply Delivery Service Market by Region



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1 ModivCare, Inc.

8.1.1 Company Overview

8.1.2 Financial Analysis

8.1.3 Recent strategies and developments

8.1.3.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.2 Deutsche Post DHL Group

8.2.1 Company Overview

8.2.2 Recent strategies and developments

8.2.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

8.2.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

8.3 United Parcel Service of America, Inc.

8.3.1 Company Overview

8.3.2 Financial Analysis

8.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.3.4 Recent strategies and developments

8.3.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

8.3.4.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

8.4 Agiliti, Inc.

8.4.1 Company Overview

8.4.2 Recent strategies and developments

8.4.2.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.5 FedEx Corporation

8.5.1 Company Overview

8.5.2 Financial Analysis

8.5.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.5.4 Recent strategies and developments

8.5.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

8.6 Ceva Logistics (CMA CGM Group)

8.6.1 Company Overview

8.6.2 Financial Analysis

8.6.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.6.4 Recent strategies and developments

8.6.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

8.6.4.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

8.6.4.3 Geographical Expansions

8.7 Wings Logistics Canada, Inc.

8.7.1 Company Overview

8.8 International SOS (AEA International Holdings. Pte. Ltd)

8.8.1 Company Overview

8.8.2 Recent strategies and developments

8.8.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

8.9 Matternet

8.9.1 Company Overview

8.9.2 Recent strategies and developments

8.9.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

8.9.2.2 Geographical Expansions

8.10. Zipline

8.10.1 Company Overview

8.10.2 Recent strategies and developments

8.10.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

