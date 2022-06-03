Islandsbanki hf.: Upcoming covered bond auction 8 June

English Icelandic

Íslandsbanki hf. will be holding an auction on covered bonds on Wednesday 8 June 2022.

The series ISB CBF 27, ISB CB 27 and ISB CBI 28 will be offered to investors.

In connection with the auction, a covered bond exchange offering will take place, where holders of the series ISB CBI 22 can sell the covered bonds in the series against covered bonds bought in the above-mentioned auction. The clean price of the series ISB CBI 22 is predefined at 100.878.

The Bank reserves the right to accept or reject offers in part or in whole.

Expected settlement date is 15 June 2022.

The auction will be managed by Íslandsbanki’s Fixed Income Sales. Offers shall be submitted by e-mail to vbm@isb.is before 16:00 p.m. on 8 June 2022.