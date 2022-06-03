Global Coconut Water Market Report 2022: A $5.39 Billion Market in 2021 - Market Insights and Forecasts to 2027

Dublin, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Coconut Water Market - Analysis By Form, By Packaging, By Distribution Channel, By Region, By Country (2022 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Coconut Water Market was valued at USD 5391.22 Million in the year 2021.

The report presents the analysis of Coconut Water market for the historical period of 2017-2021 and the forecast period of 2022-2027

The emerging cafe culture, along with the growing number of quick-service restaurants (QSRs) has enhanced the utilization of coconut water mix and concentrates in various innovative dishes. Other factors, including government initiatives for promoting coconut farming, along with significant investments for the development of coconut cultivation is expected to drive the market.

Based on the Form segment, the Liquid segment captured the major share in the global market in 2021. Most manufacturers in the industry offer the product in the liquid form as they are ready for consumption and can be consumed on the go. Electrolytes presented in the coconut water helps in shifting the resources (water) to maintain cellular health, physiological function, and brainpower which is why the demand of liquid of fresh coconut water is on the rise.

APAC region is estimated to account for the maximum share in the global Coconut Water market followed by North America. However, the new emerging markets in APAC region will witness fastest growth rate in the forthcoming years.

Coconut water is considered to be an excellent source of various nutritional ingredients, including fiber, minerals, vitamins, magnesium, calcium, sodium, and potassium. The aforementioned healthy ingredients make it the best rehydration drink, thereby increasing its adoption among gym-goers and athletes. Such health benefits are anticipated to boost the demand for coconut water across the globe.

The rise in health awareness among consumers is resulting in the adoption of a healthy lifestyle that includes the consumption of natural foods and beverages such as coconut water.

Moreover, coconut water is a good source of several healthy nutrients and antioxidants that prevent the formation of free radicals in the body and reduce the risk of a heart attack. Therefore, various health benefits of coconut water are expected to propel market growth during the forecast period.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

The companies analysed in the report include

PepsiCo Inc.

The Coca Cola Company

Harmless Harvest

C2O Pure Coconut Water LLC

Celebes Coconut Corporation

Edward & Sons Trading Co.

Grace Kennedy Belize

Goya Foods

Holos Integra

The Coconut Collaborative

Vita Coco

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Global Coconut Water Market: Product Overview



4. Global Coconut Water Market: An Analysis

4.1 Market Size, By Value, 2017-2027

4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Coconut Water Market

4.3 Global Coconut Water Market: Growth & Forecast



5. Global Coconut Water Market: Segment Analysis

5.1 Global Coconut Water Market by Form

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Coconut Water Market- By Form

5.3 By Liquid, By Value (USD Million), 2017-2027

5.4 By Powder, By Value (USD Million), 2017-2027



6. Global Coconut Water Market by Packaging

6.1 Global Coconut Water Market by Packaging

6.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Coconut Water Market- By Packaging

6.3 By Tetra Pack, By Value (USD Million), 2017-2027

6.4 By Bottle, By Value (USD Million), 2017-2027

6.5 By Other, By Value (USD Million), 2017-2027



7. Global Coconut Water Market by Distribution Channel

7.1 Global Coconut Water Market by Distribution Channel

7.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Coconut Water Market- By Distribution Channel

7.3 By Offline, By Value (USD Million), 2017-2027

7.4 By Offline, By Value (USD Million), 2017-2027



8. North America Coconut Water Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)

8.1 North America Coconut Water Market by value: Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

8.2 North America Prominent Companies

8.3 Market Segmentation by Form (Liquid, Powder)

8.4 Market Segmentation by Packaging (Tetra Pack, Bottle, Others)

8.5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel (Offline, Online)

8.6 North America Coconut Water Market: Country Analysis

8.7 Market Opportunity Chart of North America Coconut Water Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2027)

8.8 Competitive Scenario of North America Coconut Water Market- By Country

8.9 United States Coconut Water Market: Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

8.10 United States Coconut Water Market by Form, Packaging, Distribution Channel

8.11 Canada Coconut Water Market: Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

8.12 Canada Coconut Water Market by Form, Packaging, Distribution Channel



9. Europe Coconut Water Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)



10. Asia Pacific Coconut Water Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)



11. Global Coconut Water Market Dynamics

11.1 Global Coconut Water Market Drivers

11.2 Global Coconut Water Market Restraints

11.3 Global Coconut Water Market Trends



12. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis

12.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Coconut Water - By Form (Year 2027)

12.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Coconut Water - By Packaging (Year 2027)

12.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Coconut Water - By Distribution Channel (Year 2027)

12.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Coconut Water - By Region (Year 2027)



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Share of global leading companies

13.2 SWOT Analysis- Global Coconut Water Market

13.3 Porter Five Forces Analysis-Global Coconut Water Market



14. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

