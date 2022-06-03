The United States Video Game Industry is Expected to Reach $48.2 Billion by 2027

Dublin, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Video Game Market, Size, Forecast 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Growth, Impact of COVID-19, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report studies the video gaming market of United States. The United States video game market will be US$ 48.2 Billion by the year 2027, from US$ 30.4 Billion in 2021.

In the United States, the video game market is historically viewed as a niche category preserving adolescents and hard-core enthusiasts. Over the years, video gaming participation has become mainstreams with over half of the United States population playing video games. In addition, following an era of unprecedented growth, the video game industry has witnessed jackpot growth and earnings. After that, the popularization of diverse revenue models, including free-to-play, subscription, and ad-driven models, are essential factors in the games industry of the United States.



United States Video Game Market Size is expanding at a CAGR of 7.9% during 2021-2027

Remarkably, a new wave of social-seeking gamers is driving industry growth to the next level in the United States. Moreover, the widespread adoption of smartphones globally brings new players to the gaming world. And mobile will continue to enable new opportunities within gaming that didn't exist even just a few years ago. But rather than cannibalizing existing markets for console and PC gaming, the industry is also adapting increasingly, emphasizing gaming's social dimension. Nevertheless, increased gamer average revenue per unit and share of wallet is also contributing to the market expansion.



How COVID-19 Benefited the United States Video Game Industry

In many ways, COVID-19 has helped accelerate several key trends driving innovation and growth within the United States video game market. During the pandemic, the world's leading video games has been competing. Remarkably, COVID-19 has heightened the importance of social and community-based games as users look to them as a way to unite with friends and families. Therefore, the video game market has become a continuous service-oriented business that puts customer experience first. According to the publisher the United States Video Game Market Size has reached US$ 30.4 Billion in 2021.



The Dominance and Popularity of Consoles Have Been Witnessed Throughout the Study Period

The report, By Category and Users by Device, has been categorized into Mobile Games, Download Games, Online Games, Gaming Networks, Consoles, and PC Games. Despite numerous categories trending, the dominance and popularity of consoles have witnessed and is expected to maintain its position further. Nevertheless, mobile games are popular gaming device and have a considerable margin in the market. Remarkably, the convenience of mobile gives a leg up on all other gaming technologies simply because gamers play on their device anywhere at any time.



Young Population Makes Up the Majority of Gamers in US Gaming Market

The video game industry is widespread in every corner of the United States, with all ages and demographic groups. Our report covers players aged 18 - 24 Years, 25 - 34 Years, 35 - 44 Years, 45 - 54 Years, and 55 - 64 Years. Besides, gamers of different age groups are spending more and more time engaged in play, and increasingly it's a social and community activity. Our research shows that by age group, the young population makes up most gamers in wide of the mark in the United States Video Games Market.



Video Game Is Enjoyed by Both Female and Male Gamers in The United States

By Gender, our report covers Female and Male gamers as prominent market existence. Remarkably, due to the simplicity, the video game is enjoyed by female and male gamers in the United States. Besides, mainly due to widespread mobile adoption, there are now nearly as many female gamers as there are males. However we found that males enjoy more video games because their brains react more to the games and are more likely to evolve 'hooked' on video games than females.



Video Game Companies Have Game-Changing Opportunities to Fast-Track Growth

The key video game companies are entering a new era. Further, increased innovation and broadening popularity are the extreme practices by the key companies. Companies are pouring money into an investment, confident in the prospects for accelerating growth. The key market players covered in our report are Activision Blizzard, Inc., BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc., Electronic Arts, Microsoft Corporation, Nintendo Co. Ltd., Sega Sammy Holdings, Inc., and Take - Two Interactive Software Inc.



Remarkably, major technology companies are among the most significant investors in the video gaming industry. Meanwhile, the gaming companies are also investing in the next wave of game franchises, along with various new technologies. For instance, cloud-based gaming systems, enhanced mobile offerings, and robust social media features strengthen the bonds with and among their player communities.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. United States Video Game Market



6. Market & Users Share - United States Video Game Market

6.1 By Category

6.2 By Users

6.3 By Age Group

6.4 By Gender

6.5 By Income



7. Category - United States Video Game Market

7.1 Mobile Games

7.2 Download Games

7.3 Online Games

7.4 Gaming Networks

7.5 Consoles

7.6 PC Games



8. Users By Device - United States Video Games Users

8.1 Mobile Games

8.2 Download Games

8.3 Online Games

8.4 Gaming Networks

8.5 Consoles

8.6 PC Games



9. Age Group - United States Video Games Users

9.1 18 - 24 Years

9.2 25 - 34 Years

9.3 35 - 44 Years

9.4 45 - 54 Years

9.5 55 - 64 Years



10. Gender - United States Video Games Users

10.1 Female

10.2 Male



11. Income - United States Video Games Users

11.1 High Income

11.2 Low Income

11.3 Medium Income



12. Porters Five Forces

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13. Company Analysis

13.1 Activision Blizzard, Inc.

13.1.1 Overview

13.1.2 Recent Development & Strategies

13.1.3 Financial Insights

13.2 BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc.

13.2.1 Overview

13.2.2 Recent Development & Strategies

13.2.3 Financial Insights

13.3 Electronic Arts

13.3.1 Overview

13.3.2 Recent Development & Strategies

13.3.3 Financial Insights

13.4 Microsoft Corporation

13.4.1 Overview

13.4.2 Recent Development & Strategies

13.4.3 Financial Insights

13.5 Nintendo Co. Ltd.

13.5.1 Overview

13.5.2 Recent Development & Strategies

13.5.3 Financial Insights

13.6 Sega Sammy Holdings, Inc.

13.6.1 Overview

13.6.2 Recent Development & Strategies

13.6.3 Financial Insights

13.7 Take - Two Interactive Software Inc.

13.7.1 Overview

13.7.2 Recent Development & Strategies

13.7.3 Financial Insights

