Meal Vouchers & Employee Benefits Solutions Market Size Worth USD 320.68 Billion by 2029 | North America to Lead Stoked by Amplified Alertness among Employees

Pune,India, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global meal vouchers & employee benefits solutions market size was valued at USD 208.34 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 214.36 billion in 2022 to USD 320.68 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights, in its report titled, “Meal Vouchers & Employee Benefits Solutions Market, 2022-2029.”

COVID-19 Impacts:

Conclusion of Restaurants during COVID-19 Pandemic to Hinder Market

The COVID-19 bestowed lockdown limitations have compelled restaurants, food courts, and hotels to shut down their business. As a consequence, working experts have found it difficult to find meals in restaurants and cafeterias. This reason has notably influenced the companies’ revenues from such services and the market of meal vouchers & employee benefits solutions observed a slowdown in revenue generation.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/meal-voucher-and-employee-benefit-solutions-market-104412

Meal Vouchers & Employee Benefits Solutions Market Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 208.34 billion Revenue forecast in 2029 USD 320.68 billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 5.9% 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2018 - 2020 Forecast Years 2022 - 2029 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Region Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2029 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Number of Companies Covered Edenred SA (France), Sodexo Group (France), Circula GmbH (Germany), CIRFOOD (Italy), Monizze NV SA (Belgium), Spendit AG (Germany), Alelo Brasil (Brazil), Axis Bank Ltd (India), Rakuten Group Inc. (Japan), Unum Group (U.S.), Cinqo Group (Bahrain) Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out all the meal vouchers & employee benefits solutions market companies that are presently striving to reduce the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on the market:

Edenred SA (France)

Sodexo Group (France)

Circula GmbH (Germany)

CIRFOOD (Italy)

Monizze NV SA (Belgium)

Spendit AG (Germany)

Alelo Brasil (Brazil)

Axis Bank Ltd (India)

Rakuten Group Inc. (Japan)

Unum Group (U.S.)

Cinqo Group (Bahrain)

Report Coverage:

The report presents a systematic study of the segments and thorough analysis of the market overview. A thoughtful evaluation of the current market trends as well as future opportunities is offered in the report. Moreover, it presents an exhaustive analysis of the regional insights and how they help to boost the market growth. COVID-19 impacts have been discussed in the report to assist investors and business owners with a better understanding of the possible threats present in the market. The report further discusses the key players and their prominent strategies to stay in the dominating position.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/meal-voucher-and-employee-benefit-solutions-market-104412

Drivers and Restraints:

Financial Advantages for Employees to Aid Market Growth

The meal voucher system is profitable to both employees and employers owing to its fiscal advantages. The employers' social insurance variations are waived by offering a voucher, and the employee gains tax benefits as a type of social benefit. Additionally, such programs have been witnessed to augment employee productivity as superior quality meals and other benefits such as discounts on train/bus tickets or offering gift vouchers and holidays. Consequently, employers conduct a vital role in spurring employee engagement in establishments and presenting benefits that assist in the meal vouchers & employee benefits solutions market growth.

However, the high prices of meal vouchers & employee benefits solutions primarily restrict its demand among small-sized organizational groups. Furthermore, data security concern in digital meal vouchers is anticipated to restrict the demand for meal voucher solutions.

Regional Insights:

North America to Lead Stoked by Amplified Alertness among Employees

North America is estimated to hold a considerable meal vouchers & employee benefits solutions market share on account of the augmented existence of company authorities and higher awareness of employee benefits. Better alertness that enhances employee quality of life and leads to the global growth of the employer's business makes a significant contribution to the region's dominance in the global market.

Europe is anticipated to display a notable presence in the market as corporations gain tremendous support from their governments.

Asia Pacific is predicted to display fundamental growth, owing to numerous corporate businesses employing millions of people in their workplaces.

Segments:

Employee Benefits Segment to Lead the Global Market

The employee benefits solutions segment is expected to hold a lion’s share in the global market due to significant business organizations' demand for the employee benefits solutions to satisfy needs in improving purchasing power and the motivation level of their employees.

The global market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape:



Lucrative Ideas Launched by Prime Players to Boost Market Growth

The fundamental players adopt numerous tactics to bolster their position in the market as dominating companies. One such prime strategy is procuring companies to bolster the brand value among users. Another vital strategy is intermittently launching innovative products with a detailed study of the market and its target audience.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/meal-voucher-and-employee-benefit-solutions-market-104412

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Value Chain Analysis Market Ecosystem Vendor Landscape and Customer Landscape Porter’s Five Forces Analysis COVID-19 Impact on the Global Market, Trends & Insights

Global Meal Vouchers & Employee Benefits Solutions Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2018-2029 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Product Type (Value) Meal Vouchers Book Card Digital Card Employee Benefits Meal Gift Travel Others By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



Key Industry Developments:

October 2021: In Edenred Benefits, a dominating meal vouchers & employee advantages solutions in the U.S for meal cards and mobility solutions, unveiled Edenred Guaranteed Rides, a program to offer employees with transportation choices.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/meal-voucher-and-employee-benefit-solutions-market-104412

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Medicine Skin Care Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, and Regional Forecast, 2022-2029

Milk Packaging Market Size, Share, Trend and Geography Forecast till 2022-2029

Mobile Wallet Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, and Regional Forecast, 2022-2029

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter