Global Tire Sensor Market (2022 to 2027) - Featuring NXP Semiconductors, Infineon and Silicon Microstructures Among Others

The global tire sensor market was valued at USD 6,638.85 Million in 2021, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 11,381.43 Million by 2027, at a CAGR of more than 9.40% over the forecast period (2022 - 2027).
A tire-pressure monitoring system (TPMS) is an electronic system designed to monitor the air pressure inside the pneumatic tires on various types of vehicles. A TPMS reports real-time tire-pressure information to the driver of the vehicle, either via a gauge, a pictogram display, or a simple low-pressure warning light. TPMS can be divided into two different types - direct (dTPMS) and indirect (iTPMS). TPMS are provided both at an OEM (factory) level as well as an aftermarket solution. The goal of a TPMS is to avoid traffic accidents, poor fuel economy, and increased tire wear due to under-inflated tires through early recognition of the hazardous state of the tires.
With more and more people being able to afford cars all over the world, the safety of cars is a rising concern. Even in markets like India, which used to have some of the lowest safety standards, car manufacturers have started offering Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) as an optional fitment. There is a lot of innovation going on in the TPMS space. Like the case of tire maker Sumitomo Rubber, which has begun proof-of-concept testing for a new type of tire pressure management solutions (TPMS) service, it claims to allow for remote monitoring of tire pressure and temperature.
The concept is part of a joint project undertaken with Shin-Idemitsu, and its group subsidiary IDEX Auto Japan, as well as partners at TripodWorks, and one of Sumitomo's tire sales subsidiaries, Dunlop. Through the testing project, the company hopes to evaluate the overall effectiveness of the service in supporting safer driving, as well as its specific effectiveness in terms of reducing maintenance time and workload, and preventing operator error. This was one of the biggest updates shared in 2020 in the TPMS space.
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), and Middle East & Africa (MEA). In this report, the year 2016 to 2020 is considered a historical year, 2021 is the base year, 2022 is the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.
Aspects covered in this report
- Based on product type, this market is segmented into direct and indirect.
- Based on sales channel, this market is segmented into OEM and aftermarket.
- Based on vehicle, this market is segmented into passenger car, commercial vehicle, construction vehicle, agriculture vehicle, and others.
- Based on region, this market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), and Middle East & Africa (MEA).
Key players operating in this market are undertaking initiatives to capture a significant market share and address the increasing demand for tire sensors from various OEMs. Acquisitions, expansion, innovation, and product developments/launches are the four main growth strategies adopted by leading players in the tire sensor market.
Some of the leading players in the market are NXP Semiconductors, Infineon, Silicon Microstructures, Schrader, Melexis, Continental, and DENSO.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market overview
3. Key Market Insights
- Demand Side Trends
- Supply Side Trends
- Price Trend
- Historic
- (Exhibit: Data Analysis on Historic Price, 2016 - 2020, $)
- Current
- (Exhibit: Data Analysis on Current Price, 2021 ($))
- Forecast
- (Exhibit: Data Analysis on Forecast Price, 2022-2027 ($))
- Technology Analysis
- (Exhibit: Data Table: Name of technology and details)
- Patent Analysis
- (Exhibit: Data Table: Name of Patents and details)
- Trade Analysis
- Key Exporting and Importing Countries
- (Exhibit: Data Table: Import Data, 2016 - 2021)
- (Exhibit: Data Table: Export Data, 2016 - 2021)
- Value Chain Analysis
- (Exhibit: Detailed Value Chain Presentation)
- Ecosystem Of the Market
- Exhibit: Parent Market Ecosystem Market Analysis
- Exhibit: Market Characteristics of Parent Market
4. COVID Impact
- Introduction
- Impact On Economy - scenario Assessment
- Exhibit: Data on GDP - Year-over-year growth 2020-2027 (%)
- Revised Market Size
- Exhibit: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2020-2027 ($ Million)
- Impact Of COVID On Key Segments
- Exhibit: Data Table on Segment Market size and forecast 2020-2027 ($ Million)
- COVID Strategies by Company
- Exhibit: Analysis on key strategies adopted by companies
5. Market Dynamics and Outlook
- Market Dynamics
- Exhibit: Impact analysis of DROC, 2021
- Drivers
- Opportunities
- Restraints
- Challenges
- Regulatory Landscape
- Exhibit: Data Table on regulation from different region
- Porters Analysis
- Competitive rivalry
- Exhibit: Competitive rivalry Impact of key factors, 2021
- Threat of substitute products
- Exhibit: Threat of Substitute Products Impact of key factors, 2021
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit: buyers bargaining power Impact of key factors, 2021
- Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit: Threat of new entrants Impact of key factors, 2021
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit: Threat of suppliers bargaining power Impact of key factors, 2021
- Special insights on future disruptions
- Technical Impact
- Economic impact
- Social Impact
6. Global Tire Sensors Market by Product Type
- Market segments
- Exhibit: Chart on Market share Analysis 2021-2027 (%)
- Exhibit: Data table on Market share 2021-2027 (%)
- Direct
- Market Estimates & Forecast, 2021-2027
- Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)
- Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ million)
- Indirect
- Market Estimates & Forecast, 2021-2027
- Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)
- Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ million)
7. Global Tire Sensors Market by Sales Channel
- Market segments
- Exhibit: Chart on Market share Analysis 2021-2027 (%)
- Exhibit: Data table on Market share 2021-2027 (%)
- OEM
- Market Estimates & Forecast, 2021-2027
- Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)
- Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ million)
- Aftermarket
- Market Estimates & Forecast, 2021-2027
- Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)
- Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ million)
8. Global Tire Sensors Market by vehicle
- Market segments
- Exhibit: Chart on Market share Analysis 2021-2027 (%)
- Exhibit: Data table on Market share 2021-2027 (%)
- Passenger Car
- Market Estimates & Forecast, 2021-2027
- Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)
- Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ million)
- Commercial Vehicle
- Market Estimates & Forecast, 2021-2027
- Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)
- Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ million)
- Construction Vehicle
- Market Estimates & Forecast, 2021-2027
- Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)
- Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ million)
- Agriculture Vehicle
- Market Estimates & Forecast, 2021-2027
- Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)
- Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ million)
- Others
- Market Estimates & Forecast, 2021-2027
- Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)
- Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ million)
9. Market Size by Region
- Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2027 (%)
- Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2027(%)
- North America
- Chart on Market share by country 2021-2027 (%)
- Data Table on Market share by country 2021-2027(%)
- USA
- Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)
- Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ million)
- Canada
- Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)
- Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ million)
- Europe
- Chart on Market share by country 2021-2027 (%)
- Data Table on Market share by country 2021-2027(%)
- Germany
- Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)
- Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ million)
- Spain
- Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)
- Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ million)
- France
- Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)
- Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ million)
- UK
- Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)
- Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ million)
- Rest of Europe
- Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)
- Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ million)
- Asia Pacific
- Chart on Market share by country 2021-2027 (%)
- Data Table on Market share by country 2021-2027(%)
- China
- Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)
- Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ million)
- India
- Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)
- Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ million)
- Japan
- Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)
- Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ million)
- South Korea
- Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)
- Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ million)
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)
- Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ million)
10. Key Company Profiles
- Competitive Landscape
- Total number of companies covered
- Top companies market positioning
- Top companies market Share
- NXP Semiconductors
- Infineon Technologies
- Continental Ag Solutions
- Denso
- Melexis Solutions
- Schrader Tpms Solutions
- Bosch
- Sensata Technologies
