BoomLand & Polygon Studios Partner Up in an Exciting Collaboration for the Blockchain Gaming World!

Gdansk, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobile Gaming Company, BoomLand, is today delighted to announce their partnership with Polygon Studios, one of the leading global blockchains. BoomLand is the first dedicated Web3 publishing gaming platform, metaverse, and Play And Earn ecosystem built on Polygon’s Supernet technology.

As two major brands, this is a landmark partnership for the development of Web3 gaming and will bring Polygon’s Supernet technology to BoomLand players. First to launch from BoomLand’s roster of Web3 games will be ‘Hunters On-Chain,’ a Play And Earn mobile game, supported by an NFT lending and borrowing marketplace to support the “free-to-play” model.

BoomLand was founded as a Web3 Gaming Platform, focused on publishing great games in partnership with its initial content provider, BoomBit, one of the fastest-growing mobile gaming studios in the world, with 33 million monthly active users, 200+ games published, and over 1 billion downloads to date.



Opting to build on Polygon’s newly unveiled Supernets network, BoomLand seeks to mitigate congestion issues, remove high gas fees, and reduce latency concerns through an efficient and fast blockchain ecosystem that will run via a Decentralised Publishing Organization (DPO). Using the native $BOOM token, users will be able to contribute to governance functions and decide how the ecosystem evolves.

Hannibal Soares, CEO of BoomLand, commented: “BoomLand is designed to evolve gaming experiences into a Web3 format that fosters a player-first economy. By building on our own dedicated chain, we’re able to abstract the complexities of blockchain while still providing the core benefits such as verifiable digital ownership, secondary markets, and Play And Earn rewards.”

This partnership marks the historic first deployment of a blockchain publishing and gaming ecosystem on the Polygon network via the Supernet infrastructure. Acting as highly customizable sub-chains, Supernets allow developers to deploy decentralized applications via a bespoke configurable network without having to build their own infrastructure.

Steven Bryson-Haynes, VP of Business Development, NFT & Gaming at Polygon Studios, said: “BoomLand will be critical in introducing new, non-blockchain native users to Web3 gaming. We’re incredibly excited to bring them into the budding Supernet ecosystem and eager to see what they can create.”



Polygon Studios is accredited with working with some of the top blockchain-based companies, Web3 and NFT projects, including OpenSea, Decentraland, Sandbox, and Decentral Games, and is home to more than five times more gaming and NFT dApps than any other chain outside of the Ethereum main chain.

About BoomLand

BoomLand is a cutting edge Blockchain Gaming Platform delivering a new gaming experience. The vision is to create a fresh Web 3.0 Community for players by players, with its own Marketplace and Play And Earn ecosystem that is accessible for all. In BoomLand's Metaverse, players will connect directly with game developers and with one another and help steer the course for the future of the Platform. Fun Blockchain games are finally here!

About Polygon Studios

Polygon Studios aims to be the home of the most popular blockchain projects in the world. The Polygon Studios team is focused on supporting developers building decentralised apps on Polygon by providing Web2 and Web3 teams with a suite of services such as developer support, partnership, strategy, go-to-market, and technical integrations. Polygon Studios supports projects from OpenSea to Prada, from Adidas to Draft Kings and Decentral Games to Ubisoft.





