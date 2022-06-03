The Worldwide Ethyl Pyruvate Industry is Expected to Reach a Value of $3.19 Billion by 2027

Dublin, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ethyl Pyruvate Market, By Type, Application & By Region - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global ethyl pyruvate (CAS 617-35-6) market was valued at USD 2.16 Billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 3.19 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of more than 6.70% over the forecast period (2022 - 2027).

The rising demand for agrochemicals is expected to drive the Ethyl pyruvate market. Ethyl pyruvate is a solvent used in the production of agricultural chemicals such as fungicides, herbicides, and insecticides. Ethyl pyruvate can also be used to improve the solubility of pesticides like neonicotinoids, which are not water-soluble.

It is used as a starting material in the synthesis of other chemical compounds such as ethylene diol, pentaerythritol, and synthetic pyridine derivatives. The market is expected to be driven by the increasing use of Ethyl pyruvate in pharmacology. It's often used in treating burns and burn infections, cardiac surgery, inflammatory disorders (unspecified), ischemic reperfusion injury, sepsis, and septicemia.



Government laws and regulations requiring compliance with modern environmental standards could pose a significant threat to the market. The basic materials required for industrial ethyl pyruvate manufacturing are readily available in low-cost countries such as China. China is in charge of the majority of global supply delivery and production of Ethyl pyruvate. However, the Chinese governments increased focus on environmental management, as well as the closure of factories that use environmentally unsustainable processes, has had an impact on global Ethyl pyruvate supply, with many downstream companies experiencing inconsistency from their Chinese suppliers.



The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), and Middle East & Africa (MEA). In this report, the year 2016 to 2020 is considered a historical year, 2021 is the base year, 2022 is the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.



Aspects covered in this report

Based on Type, this market is segmented into 98 % PURITY, 99 % PURITY, and Others.

Based on Application, this market is categorized into pharmaceuticals, Agrochemicals, Flavours and Fragrances, Electronics Solvents, and Others.

Based on region, this market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

The Major players operating in this report study include Toray Industries Inc., Zhonglan Industry Co. Ltd., Jinon Pharma (Wuhan) Co. Ltd., Jiangyin Kangda Chemical Co. Ltd., Musashino Chemical Laboratory, Ltd., Sigma-Aldrich, Guangzhou Reullei Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd., Shanghai Jinli Biotech Co. Ltd.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market overview

Exhibit: Executive Summary - Chart on Market Overview

Exhibit: Executive Summary - Data Table on Market Overview

Exhibit: Executive Summary - Chart on Global Market Characteristics

Exhibit: Executive Summary - Chart on Market by Geography

Exhibit: Executive Summary - Chart on Market Segmentation

Exhibit: Executive Summary - Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

3. Key Market Insights

Demand Side Trends

Supply Side Trends

Price Trend

Historic

(Exhibit: Data Analysis on Historic Price, 2016 - 2020, $)

Current

(Exhibit: Data Analysis on Current Price, 2021 ($))

Forecast

(Exhibit: Data Analysis on Forecast Price, 2022-2027 ($))

Technology Analysis

(Exhibit: Data Table: Name of technology and details)

Patent Analysis

(Exhibit: Data Table: Name of Patents and details)

Trade Analysis

Key Exporting and Importing Countries

(Exhibit: Data Table: Import Data, 2016 - 2021)

(Exhibit: Data Table: Export Data, 2016 - 2021)

Value Chain Analysis

(Exhibit: Detailed Value Chain Presentation)

Ecosystem Of the Market

Exhibit: Parent Market Ecosystem Market Analysis

Exhibit: Market Characteristics of Parent Market

4. COVID Impact

Introduction

Impact On Economy - scenario Assessment

Exhibit: Data on GDP - Year-over-year growth 2020-2027 (%)

Revised Market Size

Exhibit: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2020-2027 ($ Billion)

Impact Of COVID On Key Segments

Exhibit: Data Table on Segment Market size and forecast 2020-2027 ($ Billion)

COVID Strategies by Company

Exhibit: Analysis on key strategies adopted by companies

5. Market Dynamics and Outlook

Market Dynamics

Exhibit: Impact analysis of DROC, 2021

Drivers

Opportunities

Restraints

Challenges

Regulatory Landscape

Exhibit: Data Table on regulation from different region

Porters Analysis

Competitive rivalry

Exhibit: Competitive rivalry Impact of key factors, 2021

Threat of substitute products

Exhibit: Threat of Substitute Products Impact of key factors, 2021

Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit: buyers bargaining power Impact of key factors, 2021

Threat of new entrants

Exhibit: Threat of new entrants Impact of key factors, 2021

Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit: Threat of suppliers bargaining power Impact of key factors, 2021

Special insights on future disruptions

Technical Impact

Economic impact

Social Impact

6. Global Ethyl Pyruvate (CAS 617-35-6) Market by Type

Market segments

Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

Exhibit: Data table on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

98% PURITY

Market Estimates & Forecast, 2021-2027

Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ Billion)

99% PURITY

Market Estimates & Forecast, 2021-2027

Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ Billion)

Others

Market Estimates & Forecast, 2021-2027

Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ Billion)

7. Global Ethyl Pyruvate (CAS 617-35-6) Market by Application

Market segments

Exhibit: Chart on Market share Analysis 2021-2027 (%)

Exhibit: Data table on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

Pharmaceuticals

Market Estimates & Forecast, 2021-2027

Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ Billion)

Agrochemicals

Market Estimates & Forecast, 2021-2027

Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ Billion)

Flavours and Fragrances

Market Estimates & Forecast, 2021-2027

Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ Billion)

Electronics Solvents

Market Estimates & Forecast, 2021-2027

Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ Billion)

Others

Market Estimates & Forecast, 2021-2027

Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ Billion)

8. Market Size by Region

Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2027 (%)

Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2027(%)

North America

Chart on Market share by country 2021-2027 (%)

Data Table on Market share by country 2021-2027(%)

USA

Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ Billion)

Canada

Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ Billion)

Europe

Chart on Market share by country 2021-2027 (%)

Data Table on Market share by country 2021-2027(%)

Germany

Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ Billion)

Spain

Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ Billion)

France

Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ Billion)

UK

Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ Billion)

Rest of Europe

Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ Billion)

Asia Pacific

Chart on Market share by country 2021-2027 (%)

Data Table on Market share by country 2021-2027(%)

China

Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ Billion)

India

Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ Billion)

Japan

Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ Billion)

South Korea

Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ Billion)

Rest of Asia Pacific

Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ Billion)

Latin America

Chart on Market share by country 2021-2027 (%)

Data Table on Market share by country 2021-2027(%)

Brazil

Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ Billion)

Rest of South America

Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ Billion)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Chart on Market share by country 2021-2027 (%)

Data Table on Market share by country 2021-2027(%)

GCC Countries

Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ Billion)

South Africa

Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ Billion)

Rest of MEA

Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ Billion)

9. Key Company Profiles

Competitive Landscape

Total number of companies covered

Top companies market positioning

Top companies market Share

