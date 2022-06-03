New York, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Seed Treatment Market: By Type ; By application time ; By Crop Type ; and Region – Global Analysis by Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06280430/?utm_source=GNW

Compared to the conventional spraying process, it has emerged as a cost-effective alternative because it is less labor-intensive and increases overall productivity. The process of seed treatment establishes uniform growth of crops, enhances nodulation in legume crops and seed germination.



Seed Treatment Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 11.5% in 2030.

Seed Treatment Market to surpass USD 11.7 billion by 2030 from USD 5.8 billion in 2019 at a CAGR of 11.25% throughout the forecast period, i.e., 2020-30. The market growth of seed treatment is expected to be fostered by increasing maize production due to the increasing demand for biofuels. Increasing demand for biofuels, which are subject to increasing energy conservation needs, is expected to boost the market growth in seed care. Growing fungal growth is expected to increase the demand growth for seed treatment over the forecast period due to changing climatic conditions. Growth in the seed industry is expected to propel market growth due to the rising population across the globe.



Fungicides segment to grow with the highest CAGR of 15.9% during 2020-30

Seed Treatment Market is segmented by Type into Insecticides, Fungicides, Other chemical treatment and Nonchemical. Insecticides-based Seed Treatment, led the market in 2019, accounting for XX.X% of market share. Habitat fragmentation, insect-prone climate conditions in some regions, and high-performance organophosphates are driving the insecticides segment. Other chemical treatment methods are gaining traction as consumer awareness regarding food safety and environmental concerns grows. Increased demand for organic fruits and vegetables is expected to drive this segment over the coming years. Chemical seed treatments are known to result in adverse environmental impacts and harmful effects on human health. Stringent regulations against the use of such treatments are expected to restrain the growth of this segment, making room for non-chemical methods.



Soybean segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Seed Treatment Market is segmented by Crop Type as Corn/Maize, Soybean, Wheat, Canola, Cotton and Other. The Corn/maize segment held the largest share of the market accounting for 33.5% of the overall revenue in 2019 of Seed Treatments. Due to the rising demand for corn for the production of biofuels, the segment is expected to dominate this industry over the forecast period. Over the forecast period, global demand for the soybean segment is expected to record a CAGR of 9.8 percent. Increased agricultural activities in the Asia Pacific region are expected to fuel the soybean demand. On the heels of energy conservation, increasing demand for biofuels is expected to boost demand for canola crops.



Drivers

Rising Cost of High-Quality Seeds

A major factor driving the growth of the seed treatment market globally is the high costs associated with hybrids and genetically modified seeds. With higher regulatory issues relating to the fumigation and foliar application of pesticides, farmers are increasingly considering seed treatment as a means of preserving high-quality seed investment. The cost of seeds is rising due to the increasing demand for high-quality seeds with desirable agronomic traits. Since most GM seeds are expensive and are treated with biological and chemical treatments, there is an increase in the area covered by GM crops, which is having a positive effect on the growth of the demand for seed care. Besides, this trend is expected to continue in the coming years due to an increase in the number of countries adopting biotech crops, especially in the Southern Hemisphere, and the commercialization of new biotech crops such as cotton, maize, and soybeans, which are mainly grown in cotton, maize, and soybeans.



Restrain

Limited shelf life of the treated seed

Crop treatments can protect seeds and seedlings during the emergence and establishment of plants against low-moderate attacks by insects. While the safety period may be reduced, it is possible to reduce the delay in crop damage and the establishment of pests. Due to the limited shelf life of treated seeds, the germination of seeds and the decrease in vigor are relatively growing, particularly in seeds such as soybeans. The physical and chemical properties of its composition influence the survival of microbes. It can be difficult to preserve the viability of the coated microbes in plants, thereby shortening their shelf life.



Syngenta International AG



Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, and SWOT Analysis.



Bayer CropScience AG

BASF SE

Corteva Agriscience

Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd

Germains Seed Technology

UPL Limited

Incotec Group BV

Valent Biosciences Corporation

Advanced Biological Marketing Inc



Seed Treatment Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and MENA.



Seed Treatment Market in North America held the largest market share of XX.X% in the year 2019 and it is expected to continue its market dominance in the future due to growing demand from the agriculture industry. Europe is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.9% fueled by increasing demand for organic food products. Due to ongoing innovations in the agricultural industry and increased awareness among consumers, the Asia Pacific market is projected to display a CAGR of XX.X percent. Over the projected period, this is expected to continue driving the market. A significant CAGR of XX.X percent CAGR is predicted for Latin America, which can be attributed to a rise in people’s incomes, which is expected to result in increased consumption of food products among all income classes.



The Seed Treatment market, which is highly competitive, consists of several major players such as BASF SE (Germany), Bayer AG (Germany), Novozymes A/S (Denmark), Syngenta AG (Switzerland) hold a substantial market share in the Seed Treatment market. Other players analyzed in this report are Corteva Agriscience (US), FMC Corporation (US), Adama Ltd (Israel), Croda International (UK), UPL Ltd (India), and Nufarm (Australia), and Eastman Chemicals (US) among others.



The market competition has been stepped up by the availability of many players offering Seed Treatment. For Instance, In March 2020, Corteva has launched a new seed treatment product named Lumivia CPL, which is a non-neonicotinoid-based product for cereals, peas, and lentils, which uses a new mode of action to control pests.



North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States and Canada

Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America

Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey, and Rest of Europe

APAC Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia, and Rest of APAC

MENA Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa, and Rest of MENA

