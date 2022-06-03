Worldwide Metaverse Industry to 2027 - Featuring Microsoft, Meta Platforms and Epic Games Among Others

Dublin, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Metaverse Market, By Type, Application, By Technology & By Region - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In 2022, the total investment in the metaverse market was valued at USD 80.00 Billion, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 800.00 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of more than 45.00% over the forecast period (2022 - 2028).

Metaverse is a 3D online virtual realm that connects individuals in all parts of their lives. Augmented reality will power the metaverse, with each user commanding a different avatar or character. Metaverse will incorporate economy, digital identification, decentralized government, and other uses in addition to games and social media with the help of Blockchain technology. It provides the feature to co-create and test products virtually. Unfolds new opportunities for content creators, VR developers, venture capitalists, and other businesses, For instance, Players are alliancing with one another to capture the attention of their target customer base and get good market share in Metaverse.



The metaverse will provide enormous opportunities for businesses to improve the customer experience, Introduce virtual 3D products that can only be found in the metaverse, Gather new customer data, Sell physical and digital goods and services, and Provide hardware and software to support metaverse activities. Gen Z will be the generation pushing early Metaverse adoption. Gen Z is extraordinarily comfortable and at ease in circumstances that could exist in the Metaverse. The augmented reality environment is becoming more about the live experience of these worlds and how they interact, which includes playing, observing, and socializing, for this age. For example, in gaming, in addition to playing, the emphasis is on social aspects and communal features



Brands can use metaverse as an additional sales channel by integrating systems that let customers to purchase, invest, and sell in the metaverse currency. NFTs may also help to advance the metaverse by supporting the growth of digital markets. Metaverse creators might collect commission fees on transactions, just like how app shops work now. Gaming Users can gather and sell in-game assets in exchange for tokens that may have real-world worth when playing Blockchain-based games or engaging in metaverse activities, like in the case of play-to-earn games. You may potentially generate money in the metaverse by creating games for people to play and enjoy



The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), and Middle East & Africa (MEA). In this report, the year 2016 to 2020 is considered a historical year, 2021 is the base year, 2022 is the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2028 are considered the forecast period.



Aspect cover in this report:

Based on Type, the market segmented into Mobile and Desktop.

Based on Technology, the market segmented into Blockchain, VR & AR, and Mixed Reality.

Based on Application, the market segmented into Gaming, Online Shopping, Content Creation, and Social Media.

The Major players operating in this report study include Microsoft Corporation, Meta Platforms Inc., Epic Games Inc., Infinite Assets Inc., Magic Leap Inc., Niantic Inc., Naver Z, Entain Plc, The Sandbox, and Google Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market overview

3. Key Market Insights

Demand Side Trends

Supply Side Trends

Price Trend

Historic

(Exhibit: Data Analysis on Historic Price, 2015 - 2020, $)

Current

(Exhibit: Data Analysis on Current Price, 2020 ($))

Forecast

(Exhibit: Data Analysis on Forecast Price, 2021 -2027 ($))

Technology Analysis

(Exhibit: Data Table: Name of technology and details)

Patent Analysis

(Exhibit: Data Table: Name of Patents and details)

Trade Analysis

Key Exporting and Importing Countries

(Exhibit: Data Table: Import Data, 2015 - 2020)

(Exhibit: Data Table: Export Data, 2015 - 2020)

Value Chain Analysis

(Exhibit: Detailed Value Chain Presentation)

Ecosystem Of the Market

Exhibit: Parent Market Ecosystem Market Analysis

Exhibit: Market Characteristics of Parent Market

4. COVID Impact

Introduction

Impact On Economy - scenario Assessment

Exhibit: Data on GDP - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Revised Market Size

Exhibit: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ Billion)

Impact Of COVID On Key Segments

Exhibit: Data Table on Segment Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ Billion)

COVID Strategies by Company

Exhibit: Analysis on key strategies adopted by companies

5. Market Dynamics and Outlook

Market Dynamics

Exhibit: Impact analysis of DROC, 2021

Drivers

Opportunities

Restraints

Challenges

Regulatory Landscape

Exhibit: Data Table on regulation from different region

Porters Analysis

Competitive rivalry

Exhibit: Competitive rivalry Impact of key factors, 2021

Threat of substitute products

Exhibit: Threat of Substitute Products Impact of key factors, 2021

Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit: buyers bargaining power Impact of key factors, 2021

Threat of new entrants

Exhibit: Threat of new entrants Impact of key factors, 2021

Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit: Threat of suppliers bargaining power Impact of key factors, 2021

Special insights on future disruptions

Technical Impact

Economic impact

Social Impact

6. Global Metaverse Market by Type

Market segments

Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

Exhibit: Data table on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

Mobile

Market Estimates & Forecast, 2020-2027

Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ Billion)

Desktop

Market Estimates & Forecast, 2020-2027

Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ Billion)

7. Global Metaverse Market by Technology

Market segments

Exhibit: Chart on Market share Analysis 2021-2027 (%)

Exhibit: Data table on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

Blockchain

Market Estimates & Forecast, 2020-2027

Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ Billion)

VR & AR

Market Estimates & Forecast, 2020-2027

Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ Billion)

Mixed Reality

Market Estimates & Forecast, 2020-2027

Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ Billion)

8. Global Metaverse Market by Application

Market segments

Exhibit: Chart on Market share Analysis 2021-2027 (%)

Exhibit: Data table on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

Gaming

Market Estimates & Forecast, 2020-2027

Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ Billion)

Online Shopping

Market Estimates & Forecast, 2020-2027

Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ Billion)

Content Creation

Market Estimates & Forecast, 2020-2027

Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ Billion)

Social Media

Market Estimates & Forecast, 2020-2027

Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ Billion)

9. Market Size by Region

10. Key Company Profiles

Competitive Landscape

Total number of companies covered

Exhibit: companies covered in the report, 2021

Top companies market positioning

Exhibit: company positioning matrix, 2021

Top companies market Share

Exhibit: Pie chart analysis on company market share, 2021(%)

3i Inc. (South Korea)

Exhibit Company Overview

Exhibit Business Segment Overview

Exhibit Financial Updates

Exhibit Key Developments

Apple Inc. (US)

Exhibit Company Overview

Exhibit Business Segment Overview

Exhibit Financial Updates

Exhibit Key Developments

Atari, Inc. (France)

Exhibit Company Overview

Exhibit Business Segment Overview

Exhibit Financial Updates

Exhibit Key Developments

Autodesk Inc. (US)

Exhibit Company Overview

Exhibit Business Segment Overview

Exhibit Financial Updates

Exhibit Key Developments

Dapper Labs (Canada)

Exhibit Company Overview

Exhibit Business Segment Overview

Exhibit Financial Updates

Exhibit Key Developments

Decentraland (China)

Exhibit Company Overview

Exhibit Business Segment Overview

Exhibit Financial Updates

Exhibit Key Developments

Epic Games, Inc. (US)

Exhibit Company Overview

Exhibit Business Segment Overview

Exhibit Financial Updates

Exhibit Key Developments

Fastly (US)

Exhibit Company Overview

Exhibit Business Segment Overview

Exhibit Financial Updates

Exhibit Key Developments

Google LLC (US)

Exhibit Company Overview

Exhibit Business Segment Overview

Exhibit Financial Updates

Exhibit Key Developments

IBM Corporation (US)

Exhibit Company Overview

Exhibit Business Segment Overview

Exhibit Financial Updates

Exhibit Key Developments

Infor (US)

Exhibit Company Overview

Exhibit Business Segment Overview

Exhibit Financial Updates

Exhibit Key Developments

Magic Leap, Inc. (US)

Exhibit Company Overview

Exhibit Business Segment Overview

Exhibit Financial Updates

Exhibit Key Developments

Meta Platforms, Inc. (US)

Exhibit Company Overview

Exhibit Business Segment Overview

Exhibit Financial Updates

Exhibit Key Developments

Microsoft Corporation (US)

Exhibit Company Overview

Exhibit Business Segment Overview

Exhibit Financial Updates

Exhibit Key Developments

Nextech AR Solutions Inc. (Canada)

Exhibit Company Overview

Exhibit Business Segment Overview

Exhibit Financial Updates

Exhibit Key Developments

NVIDIA Corporation (US)

Exhibit Company Overview

Exhibit Business Segment Overview

Exhibit Financial Updates

Exhibit Key Developments

Oracle Corporation (US)

Exhibit Company Overview

Exhibit Business Segment Overview

Exhibit Financial Updates

Exhibit Key Developments

PTC Inc. (US)

Exhibit Company Overview

Exhibit Business Segment Overview

Exhibit Financial Updates

Exhibit Key Developments

Roblox Corporation (US)

Exhibit Company Overview

Exhibit Business Segment Overview

Exhibit Financial Updates

Exhibit Key Developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hbwt7

Attachment